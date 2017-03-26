Catholic teachers lockout ends

Students at Niagara's Catholic elementary schools will be back in the classroom, Monday.

The week-long teachers lockout ended in the early morning Sunday with a tentative new deal between the Ontario Catholic English Teachers Association, Niagara elementary unit, and the Niagara Catholic District School Board.

An e-mail sent from Niagara elementary unit president Marie Balanowski said a tentative agreement was reached at 3 a.m., which will also end the union's work-to-rule sanctions that had been in place since September.

“It was heart-warming to see parents, teachers and the community working together for what is best for our students. We thank you for your support,” Balanowski said. “Teachers are looking forward to welcoming their students back in the classroom on Monday morning.”

Negotiations resumed Saturday at noon, with one outstanding issue to address, regarding reporting grievances to trustees. Details about the agreement will be released after it has been ratified by the school board and the OCETA.

Balanowski said a date for the ratification vote has yet to be determined.

“Our hope is to have the ratification vote this week, but those details still have to be finalized,” she said.

A statement posted on the school board's website, www.niagaracatholic.ca, also shared the news.

“The board extends appreciation to the members of both negotiating teams for their efforts throughout the extensive and challenging negotiation process. The board is pleased that we have reached a tentative collective agreement that balances the interest of students, teachers and the board,” the statement said.

“We look forward to having elementary teachers and all students return to classes on Monday.”