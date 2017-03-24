NIAGARA VOICES: An open letter to new dads

I didn’t know this until recently, but newborns breathe in syncopation, like jazz music. There is no set pattern to it, and they stop breathing briefly every 30 to 60 seconds.

Of all the surprises your new baby can pull on you, pretending they’ve died is by far the most terrifying. Plus they do it all the time.

Are you a new parent feeling like a fish out of water? I can relate. My wife and I welcomed our first baby — a girl — just more than a month ago, and I learn something new every day. Like how babies breathe.

Here’s a list of 11 other things I’ve learned so far that might help ease your journey into fatherhood.

1. Don’t stress about being the ‘perfect dad.’ Your ability as a father is not defined by any one word. At times we are great. At other times we fail miserably. Most of the time in the beginning we are somewhere in the middle, just trying to stay awake and keep afloat. But you will be surprised how much you pick up along the way. I am convinced there is an evolutionary reason why people don’t remember being babies. It is to give parents a couple of years to figure things out.

2. Commercials will lead you to believe that diapers are designed to hold poop in, but more often they channel it up the back and out the sides. It’s hard to believe something so small can produce so much poop. On that note, don’t forget to put a new diaper back on after you change the dirty one out. You will only forget once.

3. Try not to schedule too many activities in one day. Whether it’s social visits or trips to the grocery store, everything takes longer with a baby involved. Everything.

4. Give mom daily reassurance and be her top cheerleader. Tell her she is doing great. Tell her she is a wonderful mom. She needs to hear these things from you on a regular basis.

5. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and talk to other dads. Guys who have already been through it are some of your best teachers. Don’t be a male cliché by not asking for directions. Mothers groups abound, and women love them. You don’t need to call it a men’s group and you don’t have to hug. Call it your guys night out. You can dissect the Leafs playoff chances while debating the pros and cons of Diaper Genies.

6. Baby wipes are the duct tape of parenting. Always have extra with you.

7. Take care of your health. If you are not a very active person, start exercising before the baby comes. Lifting and carrying around baby equipment is physically demanding, so it helps to have your body in good condition. Also remember to eat healthy foods. This begins to slip surprisingly far down the priority list after baby is born. If anyone asks if they can do anything, answer ‘Bring us some food, please.’ Keep an eye on your driving and risk-taking as well. Your baby needs you for a long time. Being a healthy and happy dad is one of the greatest gifts you can give your kids.

8. Make it a habit to smile every time you see your child’s face. Whether they are one week, one month, one year or 21 years old, kids need to know they are people of value in their dad’s eyes.

9. All newborns look the same. Your family will sit around for hours intensely discussing how he looks like you, your partner, his great uncle Jim or whoever. The truth is that all babies are beautiful, and they all look like Winston Churchill. End of discussion.

10. Time is free, but it’s priceless. Be grateful and try to appreciate every moment, because you will look back when you’re older and wish you could have slowed down time spent with your children. Such as counting how many Cheerios you can stack on your newborn’s head while they are sleeping.

11. Finally, take lots of photos, and say yes whenever you’re asked to be in one with your baby. You can’t have enough photos of your family, and the newborn phase passes in a blur. So whenever you have an opportunity, don’t argue. Just take the photo. The memories will always make you smile.

Good luck my friend, on the greatest journey you’ll ever take. And remember we’re all in this together.

— Marty Mako is a health promoter with Niagara Region Public Health, and volunteers locally with United Way’s Gennext cabinet, YMCA of Niagara, Out of the Cold, Lincoln County Humane Society and the City of St. Catharines heritage advisory committee. He’s also a proud new dad. Marty can be reached at marty_mako@hotmail.com.