Jaxon Welychka scored a hat trick and the Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers prepared for the Niagara District tyke A playoffs by blanking Grimsby 5-0.

Grayson Mari, Michael Pope and Matteo Valleriani also needed goals for the Tigers in the exhibition game.

Goaltending information was not submitted.

Welland finished the regular season in second place with a 14-8-2 record.

The district playoffs get underway Saturday in St. Catharines.

Midgets clinch berth in district final

Jacob Shirley scored two goals to help lead the Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers to a 4-1 victory over Port Colborne and a berth in the Niagara District midget A final.

Easton Pummell and Michael Sivak had one goal apiece for the Tigers who finished the round robin 3-1 and will play St. Catharines for the district championship.

Wyatt Barrick scored for Port Colborne.