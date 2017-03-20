First downbound vessel passes through canal

Not only is the Welland Canal at the forefront of Niagara’s transportation infrastructure, it’s an economic driver for the region and great for tourism as well, speakers at a Top Hat ceremony in Port Colborne said Monday morning.



The ceremony, held at Lock 8 Park, marks the first downbound vessel to pass through the lakeside city, and the opening of the canal. Downbound vessels are those headed through the canal from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario.



“The City of Port Colborne takes seriously our responsibility to work with the marine industry to enable them to move their goods through the marine system in an efficient and economical manner. And the marine industry supports the city as well,” said Mayor John Maloney.



“Look at the number of ships that were docked over the winter here … and the benefits they bring to our local economy.”



Regional chair Alan Caslin said while the canal links two great lakes together, it also helps link the region together and is an economic driver.



“It’s also great for tourism …. everyone knows the canal,” said Caslin, who stayed briefly, before heading to St. Catharines for its top hat ceremony and the first upbound ship through the canal.



The regional chair joked that Port Colborne’s ceremony should have been held on the deck of the first downbound vessel, which was the tug-barge combination, carrying a load of asphalt.



“The captain told me it’s (the asphalt) 175 degrees. I don’t know about you, but I think we should have this on the barge,” Caslin said.



Jim Wheeler, manager of Canal Services for the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., said the ceremony marked the start of the 59th navigation season and 189th year of operation of the canal



“Marine transportation has played a significant role in building our country for centuries,” said Wheeler, as he referenced Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday.



He said long before the modern day seaway system, which stretches some 3,700 kilometres from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence River and Welland Canal, which was constructed starting in 1824, were important trade routes.



Nearly three billion tonnes of cargo, worth some $400B, has moved through the seaway system since 1959, Wheeler added. With a mild winter, he’s optimistic cargo volumes will be up in the canal, and that the seaway could surpass 35 millions tonnes moved in a season.



In addition to Maloney, Caslin and Wheeler, Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs, McKay School’s Amber Minor, and representatives from MP Vance Badawey’s and MPP Cindy Forster’s offices also spoke at the morning event.



When the speeches were over, Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum director/curator Stephanie Powell Baswick presented a more than 100 year old beaver felt fur top hat to the Calusa Coast and Delaware’s Capt. Gary Kafcsak, who has sailed all over the world.



The Calusa Coast and Delaware are part of Dann Marine Towing, a fifth generation family-owned and operated tugboat company, which manages a fleet of 22 ocean and coastal tugboats as well as inland push boats.



Kafcsak was later presented a top hat, and a Canada 150 scarf, that he could take with him as his vessel transited the canal. The captain and his crew were bound for Hamilton with a load of liquid asphalt from Detroit.



“This is a big honour to do this. I love it,” he said of the ceremony. “I appreciate what the canal and Canada has done for us, to keep us moving products and working. It’s a very well-maintained canal. We’re grateful to be working in these waters,” he said.



Before the top hat ceremony on Monday, a Mariners Service was held at St. James and St. Brendan Anglican Church, in Port Colborne, Sunday evening.



The annual event also celebrates the opening of the Welland Canal, through music, prayers, dance, fun, and fellowship. Pastor Brian Lofthouse, filling in for Rev. Rob Hurkmans, led the service.



The service is held to ask for the safety of all those who work and play on oceans and lakes throughout Canada and the world, and this year, members of Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue Unit were special guests at the event.





Top Hat Facts

• Turn of the century beaver fur felt hat from Tress and Co. in London, England

• Brought out of storage for four exhibits and annually for Top Hat ceremony

• Kept in an acid free box in the climate-controlled Captain John W. Sharpe Heritage Resource Centre

• Hat was anonymously donated to the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum



Quick Facts

• The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System is a “marine highway” that extends some 3,700 km from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes. Approximately 160 million tonnes of cargo travels over the system on an annual basis, supporting over 227,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity.

• The binational St. Lawrence Seaway serves as the linchpin within the broader waterway, connecting the lower St. Lawrence River to the Great Lakes. Beginning in Montreal and extending to points west, the seaway’s 15 locks (13 Canadian and two U.S.) enable ships to climb a total of 168 metres from sea level up to Lake Erie. For more information on the St. Lawrence Seaway, see www.greatlakes-seaway.com.

• Stakeholders within the system have been pioneers at advancing and developing new technologies that promote safety and environmental protection, including:

• In 2002, the seaway was the world’s first inland waterway to adopt the Automatic Identification System (AIS) to share vital marine navigation data from ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore in real time.

• Since 2010, Canadian shipowners have invested over $2 billion on specially-designed, eco-friendly vessels built for use in the seaway that have won numerous international awards.

• In 2015, The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.n received the Promising Innovation in Transport Award by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for developing the first hands-free mooring system in the world for a lock system.



About The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.



• The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. was established in 1998 as a not-for-profit corporation by the Government of Canada, seaway users and other key stakeholders. In accordance with provisions of the Canada Marine Act, the corporation manages and operates the Canadian assets of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which remain the property of the Government of Canada, under a long-term agreement with Transport Canada.



