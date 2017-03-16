Negotiations continue with Catholic teachers

Niagara’s Catholic school board representatives are continuing to meet with the union representing 800 of its teachers in the hope of reaching an agreement before a lockout ultimatum set for Monday.

After a 29-hour marathon meeting last week, negotiations resumed Wednesday between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) Niagara Elementary Unit and Niagara Catholic District School Board.

Niagara Elementary Unit president Marie Balanowski said in an email that the two sides were in discussion until about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, and returned to the table later that morning.

After six months of work-to-rule sanctions, the board notified the union that teachers would be locked out as of March 20, if an agreement could not be reached.

A lockout would affect about 14,700 elementary school students across the region.