Garage fire leads to break and enter suspect

A garage-shed fire has helped lead police to identify a suspect believed involved in a February break and enter in Welland.

In February Niagara Regional Police investigated a commercial break and enter in the area of Division and Burgar streets in Welland. Then on March 13 police responded to a garage/shed fire at 44 Albert St. at the corner of Kent Street in Welland. A woman was seen leaving the fire and was linked to the break and enter.

Niagara Regional Police have identified the woman as Chantelle Dufour. She is charged her with one count of break and enter and one count of arson, police say

Dufour’s whereabouts are not currently known, say police, and a warrant is being sought for her arrest.