St. Catharines woman shot during home invasion

A St. Catharines woman sustained non life-threatening injuries after being shot by one of four men who broke into a Lake Street apartment.

Niagara Regional Police say the suspects broke into an apartment before 7:30 p.m., Monday, and threatened one of the residents in the alleged robbery.

Police say one of the men was armed with a firearm which was discharged, injuring the woman.

Her injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

The woman was treated at the scene by Niagara Emergency Medical Services, and transferred to hospital.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before police arrived and remain at large. The weapon used in the crime has not been recovered.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act.

They were wearing black or dark clothing, with hooded sweaters or jackets covering their faces covered. Two of the men were believed to be white and the other two were black.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jeremy DiFranco at 905-688-4111, ext. 9476.