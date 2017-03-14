Team captain Daniel Volpatti didn’t see action in all the Niagara Riverhawks’ games this season, but he played in enough to earn most valuable player honours.

The 20-year-old from Welland was one of seven players whose contributions were recognized at an awards night at Mick & Angelo’s Eatery in Niagara Falls.

“It’s a great group of guys in the room and we had a lot of fun,” he said. “The friendships we have made will last a lifetime.”

Volpatti played in 27 of the Provincial Junior Hockey League team’s 42 regular-season games scoring 12 goals and 16 assists.

Danny Gallagher, 19, of Niagara Falls topped the Riverhawks in points with 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points in 38 games. He went home with the award given to the top contributor on offence.

Matthew Maidens netted nine goals and collected 19 assists in 42 games as a 16-year-old to earn rookie of the year honours.

Mason Durant, 19, went home with the award annually given to the team’s top defenceman. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in 37 games.

Most improved player honours went to Jacob Saddler. The 19-year-old finished the season with 18 goals and eight assists amassing 26 points in 42 games.

The goaltending tandem of Daniel Kocsis, 19, and Sebastian Iannone, 21, shared unsung hero honours for the 2016-17 season. Kocsis compiled a 4.21 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage in 26 games, while Iannone had a 4.50 GAA and .887 save percentage in 22 games.

Niagara finished league play with a 13-23-1 placing seventh in the South Conference’s Bloomfield Division. The Riverhawks were eliminated in five games by the No. 2 seed Glanbrook Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Chief operating officer Mick Wolfe said the Riverhawks’ commitment to rebuilding will lay a foundation for success in the near future.

“This past season we iced one of the youngest squads we ever had and this is the first time in 13 years with the club that we had no graduating overage players,” he said.

Riverhawks general manager Fred Sacco likewise was optimistic looking ahead to next season, as well as the years after that.

“We have a good core of young guys eligible to return that will make us more competitive in the years ahead,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can make some noise next year,” Volpatti said.