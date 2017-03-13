Valerie Vallee has had her fair share of great nights on the lanes in the Niagara Five-Pin Mixed Pro League.

The reigning ladies high average title holder has been in a back-and-forth battle, as she was last season with Riekie Dutcher, and, heading toward the stretch of the last segment, the ladies high average race looks to be a tight one again.

Vallee regained top spot in the race by tossing a fantastic 925 (268, 333, 324) set to power the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Town Criers to a 2-1 win over the Host Pub & Grill Half Pints. Hall of Famer Mickey Pikor backed up Vallee’s effort with a solid 702 (218, 236, 248).

The Half Pints answered with Sarah Stevens’ 708 (230, 289) and Tracy Smith who added 663 (218, 256).

In other matches, the Wine Place Whiners pulled out all stops as the entire team had a hand in dealing the Church Street Pete’s Pizza Panzerottis a 2-1 loss. Matt Burghall continued his hot streak, pacing the Whiners with 823 (296, 231, 296) while getting assistance from Kayla Ferguson’s 761 (277, 251) and Al Gaudet’s 708 (260, 279).

The Panzerottis shot back with P.J. Cole who had the second best individual performance of the night, a sizzling 891 (326, 318, 247), and Chantal Papineau who backed him up with a solid 789 (302, 242, 245).

Rob Fisher had the hot hand for the Scott Street Pete’s Pizza Pepperonis as he torched the lanes for a super 848 (332, 288, 228) to lead his team to a 2-1 win over the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Canucks. Shawn Pellizari backed up Fisher’s effort with a sparkling 789 (293, 278) while Trish Aubertin rounded things out with 690 (271, 224).

The Canucks replied with Dave Pendlebury’s fantastic 847 (268, 262, 317) while Tim Dixon chipped in with 648 (234).

The Lakeside Electrical Lightning took two of three from the Smith’s Home Services Ravens. Tyler Wendel was the high man for the Lightning, firing a solid 770 (307, 232, 231) with Wendy Bonnette supporting his effort with a 758 (247, 300, 211).

The Ravens returned fire with Riekie Dutcher’s 759 (235, 256, 268) and Jeff Stevens who added 681 (229, 234).

In the evening’s final match the Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers defeated the Ferguson-Neudorf Glass Glaziers 2-1. Brian McFarlane paced the winners with 705 (216, 283), while Noella White chipped in with 646 (225, 214) for the winners.