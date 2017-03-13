A winter storm warning remains in effect Tuesday morning after a large weather system tracking south of the Great Lakes brought significant snowfall to the area overnight, says Enviornment Canada.

Up to 30 cm of snow was expected to fall and cities in the region, including St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara Falls are reminding residents to keep parked vehicles off the roads or face fines. Another 5 cm is projected to fall today.

The YMCA announced all programs will be cancelled Tuesday, including child care centres, child day camps, employment and newcomer services, early years centres and association services.

Brock University announced overnight that the campus will be closed Tuesday because of the weather.

All classes and activities planned for the main campus, as well as those at the Marilyn I. Walker of fine and Performing Arts and the Hamilton campus are cancelled.

Niagara College has also announced it will be closed Tuesday, with all day and evening classes cancelled.

In St. Catharines, the city hall, city administrative and recreational facilities are also closed for the day.

St. Catharines' snow removal progress can be monitored at www.stcatharines.ca/snow.