Catholic teacher negotiations heating up

As the threat of a March 20 lockout looms, tensions appear to be increasing in contract negotiations between the Niagara Catholic District School Board and the union representing about 800 elementary school teachers.

Thursday, in the wake of a marathon bargaining session earlier this week, the school board issues a statement alleging the actions of the Ontario Catholic Teachers' Association Niagara Elementary Unit were unfair to its 14,700 students, while the union issued a media release saying the board continues to be disrespectful of its members.

The board's notice to parents, posted on its website, says the union directed elementary school teachers to tell parents that “the association continues to work towards reaching a fair collective agreement.”

The board's notice then asks: “Fair to whom?”

“Certainly not for students who have been deprived for over six months of the full Catholic education experience they expect and deserve.”

In response, the union issued a media release describing the board's notice as “misleading accusations and analysis,” and “yet another example of the disrespect shown to Niagara’s Catholic elementary teachers throughout the bargaining process.”

The board's notice also refers to one of the issues that has yet to be resolved through negotiations, regarding the way the board fills vacancies.

“We believe we should be able to consider all of the applicants' teaching experience, desired qualifications and experiences that are reasonably related to the position. OECTA says no,” the board's notice states.

“The NCDSB also proposes that when we fill vacancies that we have regard to the needs of not just one school but of the whole system. We do not want some of our schools to have mostly very experienced teachers while others have mostly less experienced teachers. We committed that in filling positions in this way we would not act arbitrarily or in bad faith, that that OECTA has the right to arbitrate if we depart from this standard. OECTA says no.”

Another issue noted in the board's statement is in regard to reporting student progress to parents.

The board's notice says the union proposals “would change how the NCDSB has been operating to achieve student success for years.”

The union, in its media release, confirmed “that teachers are standing firm on some important matters.”

“With regard to the process for filling vacant teaching positions, for example, we are seeking the same fair, transparent process that exists in many school boards across Ontario. We think most people will agree that this is not too much to ask,” the union says.

The board says the ongoing work-to-rule sanctions, however, are its biggest concern, directing teachers not to record comments on student report cards, or participate in extracurricular activities as well as Math Circle, Education Quality and Accountability Office activities, concerts or plays, Speak Out, science or heritage fairs, liturgical music workshops, spirit assemblies or events with performers or guest speakers, and a list of other activities.

“We gave OECTA notice of a lockout because there was no realistic prospect of a settlement at the bargaining table in view, and that means that we can expect more months where children will continue to be deprived of very important activities which are central to their leaning experience.”

The union's media release says its members “simply cannot volunteer further time to support an employer who does not value our professionalism and dedication.”

“We remain committed to continuing with our core duties of planning lessons, delivering curriculum, and assessing student progress. Removing teachers from the classroom would not be our choice. It would not provide enhanced safety for students – in fact, exactly the opposite – and it is not necessary, given our willingness to continue negotiating. Our decision to undertake work-to-rule job action was a measured response to the school board’s reluctance to negotiate a fair agreement. It should go without saying that the school board’s lockout will have negative consequences for students and parents.”

Despite the growing tensions, negotiations are scheduled to resume on March 15 and both sides say they are committed to reaching an agreement

But, “if that is not possible,” the board says it will provide parents with detailed instructions for day-to-day matters at the schools after March 19.