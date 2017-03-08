Niagara Calendar

Change text size for the story

Here's a look at what's happening in Niagara over the coming week.

NIGHT LIFE

DOC MAGILLIGAN’S RESTAURANT & IRISH PUB: March 9, LMT Connection. March 10, Madmen. March 11, The Breakfast Club. 6400 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls

BUCHANANS STEAK & SEAFOOD: Dan Kozar, jazz guitar, March 11, 6:30 pm, 6022 Stanley Ave. (DoubleTree), Niagara Falls. 905-353-4111, niagarafallsdoubletree.com

THE OLD WINERY: March 10, The Old Winos with Dave Tufford and Marty Hopkins. March 11, the Niagara Rhythm Section

with Johnny Max, Kevin Vienneau and Rob Gusevs. 2228 Niagara Stone Rd. Niagara-on-the-Lake 905-468-8900

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: LMT Connection, March 10. Mel Monaco, March 11, 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

DUNN STREET GRILL: Sean Poluk, March 11. 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011

BROCK UNIVERSITY

ENCORE! PROFESSIONAL CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS: Anagnoson and Kinton, piano duo, March 10, 7:30 p.m., FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. firstontariopac.ca.

RADIUM GIRLS: March 10, 11. Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, 15 Artists’ Common, St. Catharines. 905-688-5550 x 4765, brocku.ca/miwsfpa

RBC FOUNDATION MUSIC@NOON: March 14, piano & guitar students. Free. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. 905-688-5550 x4765.

ON CULTURAL POWER, THE AUGUST WILSON/ROBERT BRUSTEIN DISCUSSION, RE-ENACTED: March 15, 6 pm. Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, 15 Artists’ Common, St. Catharines. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-august-wilsonrobert-brustein-discussion-re-enacted-tickets-31931359556. 905-688-5550 x4765.

DROPPED THREADS: VISA 3F99 Independent Study. Until March 10. Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, 15 Artists’ Common, St. Catharines. https://brocku.ca/miwsfpa, 905-688.5550 ext. 4765. Free community event.

THEATRE

GARDEN CITY PRODUCTIONS: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. March 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 31, April 1 and 2. GCP.TIX.COM or 905-682-1353. Tickets $28 for adults, students/childrenn $23. gcp.ca.

MUSIC

PORT LEGION: John Libra, March 11. Membership not required. 57 Lakeport Rd., St. Catharines, 905-934-1261.

SENECA QUEEN THEATRE: March 11, Floyd Factor: Tribute to Pink Floyd. 4624 Queen St., Niagara Falls, 905-353-9461, www.senecaqueen.ca.

NIAGARA WOMEN’S A CAPELLA CHORUS: Meets March 15, 7 p.m. Paroisse Immaculee Conception Church, 99 Garnet St., St. Catharines. New members welcome. 905-935-3965, info@singniagara.com or www.singniagara.com.

YOUNG AT HEART SINGERS: March 16, 7 p.m. Trinity Church, Thorold. 905-932-7775. All welcome.

A CAPPELLA NIAGARA: Men’s chorus meets March 14, 7 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill. 905-246-9966, 905-892-2336.

THE REEDS HARMONICA BAND: Meets March 10, 10 a.m. Trinity United Reformed Church, 99 Scott St., St. Catharines. Also looking for a new director. 905-934-1149 or 289-956-0144. New members welcome.

COMMMUNITY

SHOULDER 2 SHOULDER: March 9, 10, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Gently used clothing and household goods. Partner with Project Share. St. Andrews United Church, 5645 Morrison St. Niagara Falls,905-356-1624

WAINFLEET TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY: Time for Tots and Craft, March 9. S is for Snakes, March 13, Paw Patrol Party, March 13, Sand Art, March 14, Maker Lab, March 14, Beads and Bracelets, March 15, String Art, March 15, Paint It, March 16, Magic Show March 16. 31909 Park St., Wainfleet. 905-899-1277, www.wainfleetlibrary.ca

PELHAM ART ASSOCIATION: Watercolor classes and/or acrylic classes with Gloria Kingma, March 9, 16, 23. Pelham Public Library, 43 Pelham Town Square, Fonthill, 905-892-4625 or mpartstudio@hotmail.com, http://pelhamartassociation.ca/

PAINT NITE: For Sing Niagara, March 9. Boston Pizza, 333 Ontario St., St Catharines, https://www.paintnite.com/events/_1160025, info@singniagara.com

BEREAVMENT SUPPORT GROUP: March 9, 7 p.m. St Kevin's Church, Niagara St., Welland. 905-732-3969

NIAGARA PROSTATE CANCER GROUP: March 9, 7 p.m. Royal Henley Retirement Community, 582 Ontario St., St. Catharines. Tai Chi demonstration, cancer information plus peer discussions. 905-9341685 or niagaraprostate@yahoo.ca.

FORT ERIE LIONS CLUB: Corn beef and cabbage dinner, March 10, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Lions Seniors Centre, 265 High St. Fort Erie. Adults $12, Children 10 & under $6.

CLUB CASTROPIGNANO: Fish and chips dinner, March 10, 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. St. Joseph’s Dinner & Dance, March 11. Music by Black Tie. Dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets $40 per person. 1311 Egerter Rd., Port Robinson. 905-384-9292.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION STEW SUPPER: March 11, 5 p.m. Trinity United Church, 15 Pine St. S. Thorold. Tickets $17. 905-227-4644, trinityunitedchurchthorold

PORT COLBORNE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Meet March 13, 7 pm. Portal Village Retirement Home. Special guest Linda Crago, Tree & Twig Heirloom Vegetable Farm, Wellandport. 905-835-2291

PHOTOGRAPHY RESULTS OF CLINIC #4 & TUTORIAL: Hosted by the St.Catharines Photographic Club, March 14, 7:30 p.m., Grantham Mennonite Brethren Church, 469 Grantham Ave., St. Catharines. http://stcphotoclub.ca/

FRIENDLY CLUB SENIORS BINGO: March 15, 1 pm. Doors open at noon. Wesley United Church, 244 First Ave., Welland. Wheelchair accessible. Everyone Welcome.

CFUW WELLAND AND DISTRICT UNIT: Meeting March 15, 7 p.m. Plymouth Cordage Retirement Centre, 110 First St., Welland. Guest speakers Aubrey Foley, volunteer instructor, and Ann Kennerly, principal Port Colborne High School.

ST. THOMAS MORE CHURCH CWL SHAMROCK CARD PARTY: March 15, noonon, church hall, 6548 Dorchester Rd., Niagara Falls. Tickets $12. 905-358-4687

NEWCOMERS OF ST. CATHARINES & DISTRICT: Monthly meeting March 15, 2 p.m. 412 Louth St., St. Catharines. http://www.newcomersofstcatharinesdistrict.weebly.com/

EMPLOYMENT SOLUTIONS: WHMIS certificate workshop, Free. March 15, 2 p.m. 3 East Main St., Welland, 905-788-3751 to register

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Featuring nine partner artists. jordanartgallery.com, 3836 Main St., Jordan. Open Wed - Mon, 10am - 5pm, wheelchair accessible.