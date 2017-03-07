Progress made to avert Catholic schools lockout

After two days of negotiations, Niagara Catholic District School Board chairman Rev. Paul MacNeil feels closer to reaching a deal with its 800 elementary school teachers.

“We’re working hard,” MacNeil said late Tuesday afternoon.

Labour negotiations, he said, will resume next Wednesday with representatives of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) Niagara Elementary Unit, in the hope of averting a lockout.

“We’re going to take a hard look at our positions, and I’m convinced that we can reach a negotiated settlement,” he said. “We’re certainly going to work hard to do that. We still believe a settlement is possible.”

The board notified its teachers last week that they would be locked out if an agreement is not reached prior to March 20, ending a six month work-to-rule sanction eliminating extracurricular activities for the board’s 14,700 elementary students.

While McNeil said they are making progress “we have to be realistic as well.”

“There are some real sticking points that we’re still working through for sure. The most progress would be a settlement.”