“Talent will always beat hard work, unless talent doesn't work hard enough.”

Those words, widely attributed to Tim Notke, a high school basketball coach in the U.S., could apply to all sports, including junior B hockey.

Take Game 2 in Golden Horseshoe Conference quarter-final series between the Niagara Falls Canucks and the Welland Jr. Canadians for example. Visiting Niagara Falls outshot Welland 43-27 and cruised to an 8-3 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“We did a hell of a job trapping them tonight. We lost 8-3 so I think we will take the trap out of our system for Tuesday night,” Jr. Canadians head coach Keith Osborne said about his team’s performance.

The third-seeded Canucks, who opened the first-round series with a 4-1 victory on their home Friday, only needed 41 seconds to get on the scoreboard two nights later. Team captain Andrew Barbeau netted his first goal of the playoffs off a pretty feed from Austin Wright.

Less than five minutes Phillip Chadder scored a shorthanded goal to put Niagara Falls up by two.

“We just worked hard again,” Canucks head coach Frank Pietrangelo said. “We were first on the puck and capitalized on our opportunities, early and often.”

“Tonight was one of those games we were hungry, and it was an important game for us. We got on them right away and established the way we were going to play.”

With Game 3 set for a 7 p.m. faceoff at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls, the Jr. Canadians have some work ahead of them. They’ve been outscored 12-4 through their first two playoff outings and are in dire need of a victory in Niagara Falls.

“We were standing around watching,” Osborne said. “We have one kid working hard and the rest watching.”

“Can’t win a game playing like that.”

Welland scored two power play goals in the third period, which is refreshing to see after the team was blanked 0-for-8 in the series opener.

“We were 2-for-7 on the power play tonight, so there was improvement but we need to work much harder if we want a chance to win,” Osborne said.

For the second straight game, Jr. Canadians netminders were peppered with more than 40 shots, a recurring theme throughout the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season.

Brandon McCorriston has faced plenty of shots all season long and on Sunday night took a nasty puck right to the helmet, which resulted in the loss of a couple of teeth.

He slid his helmet back on and finished the period, However, backup goalie Blair Coffin came on in relief to start the third period and gave up four goals on 13 shots.

“They play for a team that gives up 50 shots per game and I believe McCorristion is just exhausted,” Osborne said. “How about we as a team stop letting them take shots.”

Canucks 8, Jr. Canadians 3

Postmedia Network star of the game: Niagara Falls forward Ted Davis, with two goals and an assist.

Scoring for Niagara Falls Canucks: Ted Davis 2, Andrew Barbeau, Phillip Chadder, Owen Green, Ryan Mooney, Garrett Downie, Justin Kyle. Scoring for Jr. Canadians: Giovanni DeNardi, Drew Nesbitt ,Ryan Miotto.

Goaltending, shots-saves: Niagara Falls, Zach Moore, 27-24; Welland, Brandon McCorriston, 29-24; Blair Coffin, 14-11.

Power play, goals-chances: Niagara Falls, 1-6; Welland, 2-7.

Penalties, in minutes: Niagara Falls, 58; Welland, 26.

Attendance at Welland Arena: 612.

Next games in series: Tuesday, at Niagara Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, at Welland, 7:30 p.m.