Jason Pendlebury is returning to form in the Niagara Five-Pin Mixed Pro League.

After a hot start to his season, Pendlebury had been in a lull through the middle part of the season, but heading down the stretch he is heating back up again, culminating with this week’s effort, his best set of the season, a blistering 915 (245, 323, 347) to lead the Smith’s Home Services Ravens to a 3-0 whitewashing of the Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers.

Riekie Dutcher wasn’t too far behind, backing him up with a fantastic 862 (336, 264, 262) series, whiile Jeff Stevens chipped in with 708 (263, 243).

The Piledrivers answered with Frank Newman’s solid 749 (297, 244).

Chris Disher put together one of his better nights of the season, tossing a sizzling 868 (237, 317, 314) to spark the Wine Place Whiners to a 2-1 decision over the Lakeside Electrical Lightning. Disher was helped along by Matt Burghall’s 725 (232, 285) and Al Gaudet’s 691 (311).

The Lightning shot back with Don Dellaire’s 803 (235, 320, 248). and Tyler Wendel who followed closely with 794 (238, 259, 297).

The Church Street Pete’s Pizza Panzerottis blanked the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Town Criers 3-0 on the strength of P.J. Cole’s stellar 822 (348, 286), and John Wendel’s 780 (255, 301).

The Town Criers replied with Valerie Vallee’s 685 (219, 233).

The Scott Street Pete’s Pizza Pepperonis knocked the first place Host Pub & Grill Half Pints off their perch by virtue of a 2-1 win. Shawn Pellizari took the reins for the Pepperonis, firing a super 834 (259, 252, 323) while getting help from Rob Fisher’s 777 (302, 262, 213), and Mike Owen who rounded things out with 737 (219, 260, 258).

The Half Pints returned fire with Matt Kowalyk’s solid 820 (303, 318), and Tracy Smith’s 780 (240, 320).

In the evening’s final match, the Ferguson-Neudorf Glass Glaziers blanked the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Canucks 3-0, despite Norm Stup’s 700 (249, 253) and Tim Dixon’s steady 679 (286).