Tribute held for young woman killed in collision

Jessica Edwards was dedicated to helping people in need.

The A.N. Myer Secondary School graduate volunteered for several relief missions to Nicaragua through Chippawa Presbyterian Church.

She worked long days helping to build schools and churches in impoverished villages in the Central American country.

“She was the best of the best,” said Linda Carter, a member of the Willoughby Drive church.

“She was wonderful.”

Even in death, Edwards’ commitment to helping others continues.

After the 23-year-old died, her organs were donated.

Now, her lungs are helping someone breathe, her eyes are helping someone see and her heart is helping someone live.

More than 200 people gathered at Firemen’s Park on Sunday night for an emotional tribute to the young woman whose life was cut short by what police say was a case of impaired driving.

There were no speeches at the memorial. There was simply quiet reflection and fellowship and visitors were invited to sign a remembrance book.

Caitie Cushman, a former high school classmate who organized the memorial in a matter of days with the help of several friends, was amazed by the turnout.

“This certainly isn’t a testament to me,” she said. “It’s a testament to Jessica. So many people loved her.”

Heather Strohak accompanied Edwards to Nicaragua.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Strohak said. “She loved it. We all did.”

Edwards was planning to return to Nicaragua in August for another relief mission.

A GoFundMe page was created earlier this month to raise funds to build a playground in Nicaragua in her memory. More information can be found at www.gofundme.com/jessicaedwards-com.

The Niagara Falls woman died Feb. 24 after the car she was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Taylor Road near Mountain Road.

According to Niagara Regional Police, a vehicle driven by a male and carrying four female passengers was attempting to make a left turn onto Taylor Road shortly before 11 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Kimberly Servos, 32, of Thorold, faces several charges including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to return to court later this month to answer to the charges.

