NRE trying to get back into fair shape

Despite governance issues which stalled the annual meeting of the Niagara Regional Agricultural Society, plans for this year’s Niagara Regional Exhibition are starting to take shape.

The future of the NRE, a staple of the harvest season in Welland since the 1800s, has appeared doubtful at times in recent years and problems popped up again at an AGM which was set to be held Jan. 15.

Although awards from the previous fall’s fair were handed out, the meeting itself was cancelled. And the discussion that took place instead devolved into a shouting match.

“The reason the meeting didn’t happen was because we couldn’t get a true picture of who was a member and who wasn’t,” says Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies District 6 director Michael Philpott. “We were blindsided. We thought we had all the information but it worked out that we didn’t.”

OAAS District 6 representative Margaret Clark says the confusion was based on the board’s bookkeeping.

As well, several members were expelled from the board as the annual general meeting was about to begin.

Philpott says the decision to expel the board members was made during an earlier in-camera meeting of the board’s executive and was for violating regulations.

In the weeks since that meeting, Clark says the remaining board members have “put their noses to the grindstone” and made “tremendous progress” in resolving governance problems plaguing the 165-year-old organization.

The annual general meeting has since been rescheduled to 7 p.m., May 8, at Welland city hall.

Clark says she became involved with the local fair board two years ago. About 18 months ago, she brought Diane Brooks-Langs in to help, and then recruited Philpott about eight months later.

As a result of their efforts, she said, board members who were previously inactive are stepping up to the plate to take on new roles within the organization.

Philpott says “there are a lot of positive ideas, restructuring the policies and procedures.”

Brooks-Langs says the agricultural society’s constitution has also been fully revamped, for the first time in decades.

“I think it was more about streamlining it and making sure everything was consistent. It was a huge document and a lot of things were repetitive,” she says.

Minor changes were made to the old constitution in 2011, but the last major changes occurred in 1972.

While plans are underway to stage this year’s fair, future changes are possible.

The fair might be moved to the spring in future years, or amalgamate with another fair such as one in west Niagara.

A search for a midway provider is on after confusion over the future of the event led to the loss of the services of World’s Finest and Magical Midways last year.

While no other midway provider has been found yet, Clark is still looking.

Philipott says the fair can still be a successful and agriculture-focused event without the rides.

“There are a number of fairs in the province that do not have midways, and they’re successful.”

