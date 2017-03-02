Letters to the editor

Our readers write about casino workers' job security and the XL pipeline.

Niagara Casino workers deserve respect and job security

I share the concerns raised by Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati and Niagara Regional Chairman Alan Caslin about the ongoing request for proposals for both the Niagara Casino and Fallsview Casino this week.

Without making a specific commitment to protect casino jobs in the Niagara region, who knows what’s in store?

Casino workers all across Ontario have received with much caution the news from the so-called “modernization process” pushed by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

In fact, many casino workers have taken this opportunity to come together through a union to have their voices heard and jobs protected over the long term. This is the case most recently of workers at Casino Rama in Orillia and at OLG slots at Dresden who can now count on the stability that comes with a collective agreement.

The Niagara casinos provide much needed jobs for our region, and contribute to the development and vitality of our communities. Workers who rely on those jobs deserve to be treated with respect and to know what’s at stake when industry changes affect them directly.

The government of Ontario shouldn’t gamble with people’s jobs to increase their profits.

Greg Brady

President Unifor Local 1999

Are we using Canadian steel?

In his speech to U.S. Congress, President Donald Trump made an interesting comment with respect to the construction of Keystone XL Pipeline.

“It will be built by American workers. And it will be built using “American steel.”

Hmm. But to get it to the 49th parallel, or as some say the Canada-U.S. border, has our prime minister committed that the construction in Canada would be done by “Canadian workers” and built using “Canadian steel”?

Ron St. Louis

Welland