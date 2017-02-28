Niagara teams earn top marks at cook-off

Niagara students had the recipe for success at the 13th annual Niagara Invitational High School Cook-Off at Niagara College, Tuesday.

Held at the college’s Canadian Food and Wine Institute, the competition drew more than 40 secondary students from schools across Ontario.

Teams from Niagara dominated the podium with Fort Erie Secondary School taking first place in the baking competition and a team from Beamsville District Secondary School earning top marks in the culinary competition.

“It was stressful, but not overly stressful,” said Kimberlyn Kiss, a Grade 12 student at Fort Erie Secondary School.

“It was a great opportunity and I loved every minute of it.”

Fort Erie teacher Afshin Keyvani said his team — Hailey Patrick in baking and two-person team Kiss and Elizabeth Chir in culinary — had worked long hours honing their culinary skills since school began in September.

In the culinary category students competed in teams of two to prepare two portions of a spinach and ricotta ravioli appetizer and a poached salmon main course. In baking, individual competitors prepared challah bread dough and buns, a cake, and piped shortbread cookies.

The competition was judged by Junior Culinary Team Canada, which comprises current students and recent graduates of the college.

“This is a way for us to have students come to the college and see what we have to offer as a school and also for us to see what’s out there,” said Scott Baechler, chef professor at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

“I’m very impressed. There is a good talent mix and we’re seeing different skill sets.”

One of the judges was Brittany Pignotti, a second-year student who is also a veteran of the competition. She competed over several years when she was a student at Saint Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls.

Another former competitor, Fort Erie Secondary School graduate Kelly Plato, also attended the event.

“I competed in high school and it was fantastic,” she said. “It was a great opportunity to come out and try new things and it really helped me.”

Plato recently returned from Europe where she worked as a pastry chef on a cruise ship. She is now attending Brock University, working towards becoming a teacher.

The winning students each received a $1,000 scholarship to Niagara College, and bragging rights.

