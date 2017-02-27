Letters to the editor

Our readers write about coverage of the Ukrainian patriarch's visit to Niagara and Canada's long list of Tory leadership hopefuls.

Individual coverage of patriarch merited

I found it very surprising that the visit of the Ukrainian patriarch to our Niagara Falls church received no coverage and his visit to St. Catharines (and Welland) got all the attention. Our church, St. Marys Ukrainian Catholic on Main Street, was mentioned as an addendum to your article in The Review. His beatitude attended a prayer service here and then was present at a dinner which was attended by many.

Shame on you for leaving that part out and not even a photo.

I do strongly feel that the event should have been covered on The Review local pages.

Terri Dolenga

Niagara Falls

Tory leadership race a soap opera

The U.S. Democratic Party presidential primaries for the 2016 election had six major candidates enter the race starting in April 2015: former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-governors Martin O’Malley and Lincoln Chafee, Sen. Jim Webb and Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig.

The U.S. has a population of 318 million (give or take) as of 2014.

Canada has a population of 35 million (give or take) as of 2013.

The Conservative party candidates attending the Edmonton debate to select a “party leader” were as follows: Chris Alexander, Maxime Bernier, Steven Blaney, Michael Chong, Kellie Leitch, Pierre Lemieux, Deepak Obhrai, Kevin O’Leary, Erin O’Toole, Rick Peterson, Lisa Raitt, Andrew Saxton, Andrew Scheer, Brad Trost — 14 candidates.

Without reading from a team roster, I could not name them. We have one-tenth the population of the U.S., yet the Conservative party has almost two and half times as many candidates to select as their leader. Does this anomaly between population and candidate counts have anything to do with our climate north of the 49th parallel?

I think the Conservative Party of Canada is “just not ready” to be taken seriously. Team building does not seem to be there at this time. It is a soap opera with too many bubbles.

Ron St. Louis

Welland