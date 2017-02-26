Two steps forward and three steps back.

That’s been the story all season long for the Niagara River Lions, and it continued this past weekend on the road.

After winning two straight games last Sunday and Family Day Monday in Windsor and Orangeville, respectively, the National Basketball League of Canada team dropped both games against the same two teams this weekend.

On Sunday, a good first half and 50-50 tie with the A’s in Orangeville turned into a 113-95 loss.

“In the second half we struggled with our screen coverage,” Niagara head coach Grace Lokole said. “Both fourth quarters (this weekend) hurt us. Going 2-2 isn’t what we wanted on this road trip.”

The River Lions were outscored 32-19 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and 29-22 on Saturday.

Former A’s forward Richard Amardi led Niagara, 7-13 in league play; with 25 points in Sunday’s loss, while the River Lions’ two newest additions continued to impress both recording double-doubles as Carl Hall had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Scoop Jardine 13 points and 11 assists.

The Orangeville bench was too much on Sunday as the A’s reserves outscored the Lions

59-33.

Rahir Hollis-Jefferson had 23 points for the A’s, and Rick Rodiford 18 off the bench.

Niagara was playing without starters Sammy Zeglinski and Marcus Lewis on Sunday, as both were battling knee injuries. Logan Stutz is still sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Lokole and the Niagara brass hope to have all three players back for next week’s games.

And after playing four straight contests on the road, Niagara will now return home for the first time in nearly a month when they host the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans next Tuesday morning for a school day game – and very rare 11 a.m. start time.

“We have a good stretch of home games (in March) to help dig us out of this hole,” Lokole said.

The River Lions shot just 38.6 percent from the field in Sunday’s loss.

Hall had a game-high 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 93-92 loss at Windsor. Zeglinski added 15 points, and Kirk Williams Jr. 14.

The River Lions bench did outscore the Express’ 44-21.

Nick Evans had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Windsor.

Lion Pride: Niagara was 6-14 at this point last season.