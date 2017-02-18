The Niagara IceDogs found out first hand what happens when one of the highest-scoring teams in the Ontario Hockey League rediscovers the back of the net after an off night.

After scoring just goal in a 4-1 loss in their last game, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds returned to the win column Saturday night with an 8-1 victory on their home ice.

The Greyhounds, whose offensive output of 238 goals this season is second only to the Erie Otters' total of 259, outshot Niagara 53-31 to complete a sweep of the season series.

Sault Ste. Marie defeated the IceDogs 7-4 in the opening game of head-to-head play Dec. 8 at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Tim Gettinger, with three goals; Morgan Frost, Jack Kopacka, on the power play; Zachary Senyshyn, and Blake Speers and Hayden Verbeek, both while their team was playing for shorthanded; scored for the Greyhounds who improved their record to 38-15-2-1.

Replying for Niagara was Danial Singer, whose 11th goal of the season was scored nine seconds after Kopacka opened the scoring 2:27 into the first period.

Justin Brack had a penalty shot for the IceDogs with 2:50 remaining in the opening frame, but he was unable to fool Greyhounds goaltender Matthew Villalta who made a stick save.

Colton Incze made 45 saves in the loss as Niagara chose to rest its No. 1 goaltender, Stephen Dhillon, for a key Eastern Conference matchup on the road Sunday afternoon against the Sudbury Wolves.

The IceDogs, who lost their second in a row, fell to 18-27-6-4 in league play and remain tied in points with the North Bay Battalion, 21-30-3-1; and the Ottawa 67's, 20-29-5-1; in the race for the eighth, and final, playoff berth in the conference.

Niagara is 3-1 versus Sudbury this season heading into Sunday afternoon's road game.

'Dog Biscuits: Kyle Langdon was out of the IceDogs lineup serving a suspension, while Ryan Smith and Andrew Sommerville were healthy scratches … Thorold native Conor Timmins had six shots for the Greyhounds and finished the game plus one on defence.