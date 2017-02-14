The Ontario University Athletics (OUA) figure skating and men’s fencing seasons wrap up this week with championships for both sports taking place in Niagara.

Final day of the two-day figure skating championship goes today from 8 a.m. until 3:50 p.m. at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls. Tickets are $5 at the door while children, youth and Brock students get in free.

The host Brock Badgers hope the home crowd can help lift them to a podium finish this week. Earlier this season, at the Queen’s Invitational in Kingston, the Badgers finished second overall thanks to three gold medal-winning performances: Katie Desveaux, North York; won gold in the open solo dance, while Sydney Vanderveen, Belleville; finished first in the novice short program.

Desveaux also combined with Laura Holbrough, Ilderton, to capture gold in the open short dance.

The Badgers are coming off a third-place finish at the OUA Winter Invitational, where just three points separated them from the gold medal-winning Varsity Blues. Desveaux and Vanderveen both won gold in their events, while Lauren Collins, Minesing; and Kristen Dortono, Niagara-on-the-Lake; finished first in the senior silver similar dance event.

En garde!

On Saturday and Sunday, the men’s fencing OUA Championships will be held in Ian Beddis Gymnasium at Brock University. The Brock men will be led by Logan Wilford, Ajax; and Malcolm McLeod, Beamsville; who both medalled earlier this season.

Swept away to Oshawa

Both the Brock Badgers men’s and women’s varsity curling teams are off to OUA championships running Thursday until Monday in Oshawa. The championships are being hosted by University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

The Brock men’s team rink won the Brock Invitation tournament at St. Catharines Curling Club Jan. 21-22.

Hockey playoffs open

In men’s hockey, the Badgers head to Guelph on Thursday night to play the Gryphons in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round playoff series.

A fan bus is headed to the away game to cheer on the Brock squad.

Game 2 is back in St. Catharines at Seymour-Hannah Arena Saturday at 7:15 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 is back in Guelph Sunday night.

The women’s hockey playoff picture is yet to be determined with Brock playing at Queen’s Friday at noon and at University of Toronto Saturday at 7 p.m. in the final two regular season games of the year.

V-ball on tap

The regular season in university volleyball is still in full swing.

Next up for the Badgers is a doubleheader on their home court Saturday versus the McMaster Marauders.

Action at Bob Davis Gymnasium gets underway 6 p.m. with the women’s game. The men take the floor about two hours later.