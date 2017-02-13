The Niagara Knights are returning to the Ontario men's college basketball championships, this time through the VIP entrance.

Van Hutchinson Jr. scored a team-high 18 points and Lequan Hylton and Levi Mukuna 13 and 11, respectively, for a hard-fought 84-79 victory over the Lambton Lions and an automatic berth in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) championships.

The Knights led Saturday night's game at the Athletic Centre in Welland by as many as 18 points, but the visitors from Sarnia went on a 19-2 run to cut Niagara's lead to two points with 40 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Knights stopped the comeback by forcing a key turnover and increasing their lead to clinch the win.

Niagara wrapped up the home half of the 2016-17 schedule the following afternoon against the St. Clair Saints.

Hylton led all scorers with 19 points as the Knights rallied back from a 12-point deficit for a 91-73 victory over the visitors from Windsor.

St. Clair took a 39-34 lead into the final half, but Niagara got its shooting eye back into focus. The Knights outscored St. Clair 33-12 in the third quarter and never looked back as they cruised to their 13th victory in 15 games this season.

Hutchinsonscored 15 points and grabbed a high-season 17 rebounds, and Jordon McDonald added 13 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Niagara clinched second as Niagara clinched second place in the OCAA's West Region. Only the Sheridan Bruins, 14-0; have more wins in than the Knights in division play this season.

Niagara closes out the regular season Friday night in London, Ont., against the Fanshawe Falcons.

The men's basketball championships are taking place March 2-4 at Centennial College in Scarborough.

Last season the Knights had to win a crossover playoff game to qualify for provincials after finishing in fifth place with a 12-6 record.

Knights 63, Saints 56

In Welland, Niagara won its fifth in a row in women's college basketball after trailing St. Clair 27-17 trailing midway into the second quarter.

Sunday afternoon's victory leapfrogged the Knights, 12-5; over the 11-5 Saints into a tied with the Mohawk Mountaineers for second place in the west division.

“Today was a very tough and physical game that we are very pleased to have won,” head coach Mike Beccaria said. “I think that this game was a significant win for the program and a very positive outcome that we can build on.”

Graduates of high schools in the region were key contributions to Niagara's second win in as many games. Mary Ingribelli, Governor Simcoe, 19 points; Alyssa McCabe, A.N. Myer, 14; Courtney McPherson, Confederation, 13; and Brooke-Lyn Murdoch, 12; all scored in double digits.

McPherson, a 2015-16 provincial all-star, had a season-high 18 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double and 10th of the season. The Welland native is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Niagara evened the season series with St. Clair at win apiece despite only shooting 46 per cent from the free-throw line.

“Normally, that's not us,” Beccaria said.

The Knights' rebounding was what it needed to be.

“They slightly rebounded us, but if we're close we feel we have a chance to win,” the coach said. “We meet our defensive field goal percentage holding them to less than 30 per cent overall.”

McPherson, with 12 points, 13 rebounds; and Ingribelli, 11 points, 10 rebounds; each recorded a double-double for the Knights against Lambton.

Niagara's final league game is Friday in a 6 p.m. tipoff in London, Ont., against the Fanshawe Falcons.

Seven graduating players on the women's team and six on the men's team were honoured prior to the respective tipoffs of Sunday's doubleheader at the Athletic Centre.