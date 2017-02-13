ADOPT A PET: Big Betty needs a good home
Big Betty is available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Ranger: domestic shorthair, male, orange tabby
Charlotte: domestic longhair, female, 6½ years old
Skittles: domestic shorthair, female, young adult
Sawyer: domestic medium hair, male, two years old
Edwina: domestic shorthair, female, three years old
Dogs
Shyann: female, retriever/Labrador mix, seven years old
Winston: male, Mastiff mix, two years old
Sid: Doberman Pinscher/shepherd, male, 11 months old
Other
Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom: trio of sister guinea pigs, two years old
Big Betty: Checkered giant mix rabbit, female, two years old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens: eight months old, males, short hair, need some TLC
CAAN’s annual buffet dinner is at Club LaSalle in Port Weller Sunday, Feb. 26. It features a silent auction, penny sale, 50/50 draw, raffles and food. Tickets are $25 adults and $10 children, available at Court Animal Hospital, Pet Valu Pendale or call 905-988-1766.