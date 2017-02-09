Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks would have loved the second day of the Niagara Falls Review High School Boys Basketball Tournament.

Mr. Cub, who never ceased to lead Major League Baseball with boundless enthusiasm though he never made it to the World Series during a hall of fame career, was celebrated for clicking his heels and saying “let's play two!”

And two is exactly the number of games each of the eight teams will be playing on final day of the “unofficial city championship” for high schools in Niagara.

Action tips off Friday morning with semifinals on the championship and consolation sides of the bracket.

It's on to the finals after that. In addition to the overall championship and B final, games will be played to decide the fifth- and seventh-place finishers.

The A.N. Myers Marauders, who lost last year's championship on the final play to the Saint Paul Patriots, defeated the Niagara Christian Navigators 63-35 in Thursday's qualifying round.

Stefan Miljenovic, with 24 points; and Bryce Rasmussen, 11; scored in double digits for the Marauders who will play the Sir Winston Bulldogs in a championship semifinal getting underway at 1 p.m.

Brett Warkentin topped Niagara Christian in scoring with 18, all of them from beyond the three-point arc.

Churchill bounced the Stamford Hornets to the B side of the bracket with a 49-33 victory highlighted by 16 points from Ryan Benevento and 12 from Asim Serri.

Noah Harris topped Stamford in scoring with 10 points.

Squaring off in the championship semifinal starting at 11 a.m. Friday are the host Westlane Spartans and the Welland Centennial Cougars.

Joaquim Zarza scored 15 points and Hussein Sheik Ali 13 to help the Spartans to a 66-52 victory over the Fort Erie Falcons in opening-round action Thursday.

Darrell Bell and Tanner Smith topped Fort Erie in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Three players reached double digits in scoring – Jacob Bray, 18; Ehab Sati, 15; Reese Radobenko, 12 – in Centennial's 61-47 defeat of the Saint Michael Mustangs.

Steven Cabrera, 18 points; and Dusan Krkljus, nine; were top scorers for the Mustangs.

The Fort Erie-Saint Michael consolation semifinal tips off at 8:30 a.m. with Niagara Christian-Stamford semifinal set to start at 10 a.m.

All games are being played at Westlane, where the B final takes place at 5:30 p.m. and the title game at 7 p.m.

Instead of returning to defend its Review Tournament championship, Saint Paul opted to compete at the Ontario Catholic Classic that begins Friday at Denis Morris in St. Catharines.

