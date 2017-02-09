After representing General Electric workers in Waukesha, the International Association of Machinists hopes to represent the 220 workers at the new plant being built in Welland to replace it.

“We're going to do everything in our power to try to organize them and make them IAM members,” said Bill Trbovich, IAM's director of communications for Canada.

The majority of the 350 workers at the plant in Waukesha have been represented by District 10 and Local Lodge 1377 of the IAM.

But that plant is being shutdown by the company, due to the U.S. government discontinuing its Export-Import Bank, which finances sales of industrial equipment to overseas customers. As a result, the reciprocating engines that had been built in that Wisconsin city of about 71,000 people, will now be constructed in the company's new “Brilliant Factory” expected to be completed next year.

But despite the union's history of representing workers at GE's plant in Waukesha, Trbovich said IAM

is “back at Square 1” when it comes to the Welland plant.

“There is no existing plant there, so you can't even go in and ask for recognition. … Well you can try, but you probably won't get it,” he said. “The employer doesn't have to recognize anything because they've never been there before. Just because you have them in Wisconsin doesn't mean I'm going to give them to you here.”

And it's likely to be some competition among unions to represent workers at the new plant.

He said Unifor, for instance, has a significant presence in the Niagara Region, and he was expecting competition from that union as well as others.

A Unifor representative contacted Thursday said he could not discuss the union's plans regarding the GE plant, at this time.

Despite uncertainty about wages that new plant will pay its workers, Trbovich suspects they will be substantially higher than minimum wage.

“It's easy to go ahead and be negative, but we look at it as: A, these are new jobs for Canada, and B, let's organize these people and try to get them the best kind of wage we can.”

Trbovich said IAM remains concerned about the people of Waukesha.

In the fall of 2015, the union began working with the company to identifying alternatives to the elimination of those jobs. The union's efforts, however, were not successful.

“We have 350 people there that are going to lose their jobs because they're shutting it down,” he said. “It makes it very tough for us when with some luck, yes we'll organize these people. But at what costs? Because no one wants to see anyone lose their job.”

Welland residents, however, are all too familiar with how it feels to see industries close their doors to relocate elsewhere.

“You guys have been hit pretty bad over the last couple of years, whether it's automotive or anything else, it's tough,” Trbovich said.

Meanwhile, GE has begun the process of recruiting workers for the new plant, off of Highway 140.

The company has set up at website at invent.ge/welland.