The Niagara Knights host the Sheridan Bruins in women’s college volleyball Thursday night in Welland assured of finishing the regular season in second place with at least 13 victories and guaranteed to open the playoffs on their home court.

With two games remaining in league play, the Knights have has an opportunity to win 15 games, equalling their win total from 2014-15.

Sheridan enters the 6 p.m. game at the Athletic Centre battling for the final playoff spot in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association West Division. With wins in their final two matches the Bruins can qualify for the post-season.

Niagara, the reigning provincial silver medallists, will rely on their dominant second-year outside hitter Jordan Koslowski from Hamilton. Koslowski leads the OCAA in scoring with an average of 4.2 points-per-set. She is averaging over 18 points-per-match since the mid-season break, a stretch that included a 29-point performance

Jan. 29 against the Conestoga Condors.

Defensively, the Knights will lean on libero Kennisis VanSoelen, Orangeville, the conference leader in digs with 200; and fifth-year middle blocker Linnea Davis, Brampton, third in the division in blocks with 32.

The Niagara men’s volleyball team sports a record of 8-8 and sits in a tie for the final OCAA West playoff spot with Bruins.

The Knights control their own destiny and can qualify for post-season play with a victory over Sheridan.

While opened the home-and-home series with a straight-set sweep Nov. 26 in Bramptopn, the Bruins have improved since the break. They pushed the Fanshawe Falcons, currently the No. 1 team in Canada, to five sets, and earned key victories over the Redeemer Royals and St. Clair Saints.

The Knights will need to key on Sheridan’s prized second-half addition Parvir Jhajj. The dynamic outside hitter has torched opponents in his young OCAA careers to the tune of 3.68 points-per-set.

The Knights will counter with veteran outside hitter and 2015-16 All-Canadian Jeff Scott.

The 6-foot-4 native of Georgetown became the Knights’ all-time points leader back in November. Scott is averaging 4.1

Tonight’s doubleheader against the visitors from Brampton will see the college’s department of athletics and recreation #MakeSomeNoise for mental health awareness.

The event will feature a social media campaign championed by members of the nine Knights’ intercollegiate athletic programs, event t-shirts and apparel, prize giveaways, and a service fair featuring local Niagara community groups that support and provide programming related to mental health.

Among the groups on hand are the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Niagara branch, Gateway Welland, Pathstone Mental Health Services, and Niagara College counselling services.

It’s crunch time for the Niagara College men’s volleyball program.