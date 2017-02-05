Once again, so close.

But, this time, far enough.

After pawing at the edges of victory during a six-game slump that included three one-goal losses and another by two, the Niagara IceDogs' flirtation with the win column was finally requited.

Despite being outshot 42-32, including by a 20-10 margin in the first period, and surrendering two power-play goals in five attempts, the IceDogs defeated the host Bulldogs 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action Saturday night in Hamilton.

Stephen Dhillon stopped 39 shots in the Niagara net, a handful of which were of the highlight-reel, game-saving variety, to earn first-star honours, but IceDogs head coach Dave Bell, while praising the play of his goaltender, hailed the long-overdue win as a team victory.

“I think you can say in the truest sense of the word that was a team win, a four-line win,” he said. “Our fourth line was great, our faceoffs were good, we had guys step out of their comfort zone and have blocked shots.”

“To just put it on Stephen would be unfair to everyone else who went as hard as they could and got that win.”

Unlike Friday night at home, where the IceDogs struggled in the first period in a 6-4 loss to the Mississauga Steelheads, there were no complaints coming from the coach about a poor start this time out.

“I tought we were really, really, really good in the first,” Bell said. “They had three power plays, and that's where the shots came from.”

“I thought we took it to them with our speed for the most part, so 5-on-5 I think we controlled the game all three periods.”

“They were passionate about winning, and it feels good to win one of those.”

Being able to leave the losing streak in the rear-view mirror tops the “positives” from the IceDogs can take fron the game and build on it as they prepare to play the Kitchener Rangers on the road Tuesday night.

“Guys squeeze their sticks too hard when they're trying to do too much to stop the losing streak,” Bell said. “Now, it's just a fresh slate.”

“You can just go in an play, you're not 'What if, what if.'”

Niagara's Oliver Castleman opened the scoring 50 seconds into the game, thanks to a big assist from the end boards at FirstOntario Centre, formerly Copps Coliseum. He backhanded a bounce from the board past Bulldogs backstop Kaden Fulcher for his 13th goal of the season.

Hamilton replied with goals on back-to-back power play goals to take what would turn out to be their only lead of the game. Matthew Strome beat a screened Dhillon five hole, and Marian Studenic tipped in a cross-crease pass that beat the Niagara goaltender on his stick side.

IceDogs captain Ryan Mantha blasted a shot from the slot to even the score at two-all heading into the first break.

Niagara's Akil Thomas, top shelf on Fulcher's glove side; and Strome, in second of night on his own rebound directly in front of the net; traded goals before Danial Singer, in a demonstration of dogged determination, scored the game winner.

Singer was knocked to the ice he initially joined the fray of the net, and was considered out of the action, not worthy of being guarded.

Big mistake. He quickly got up and was right where he needed to be to accept a pass from the back of the net. The rest may not have been history, but it was mesh, much to the Hamilton defence's chagrin.

With the win, the ninth-place IceDogs improved to 17-26-5-3 in the Eastern Conference.

The North Bay Battalion also have 42 points, but they have two games in hand in the race for the eighth, and final, playoff spot.

'Dog Biscuits: Two Wellanders – centre Niki Petti and defenceman Connor Walters – were in the Hamilton lineup ... A frozen time clock and dislocated plexiglass in front of the timekeepers bench delayed the game in the second and third periods, respectively.

The Scoop

IceDogs 4, Bulldogs 3

Postmedia Network star of the same: Niagara goaltender Stephen Dhillon, 39 saves on 42 shots on net.

Scoring for Niagara IceDogs: Oliver Castleman (13), Ryan Mantha (12), Akil Thomas (19), Danial Singer (10). Scoring for Hamilton Bulldogs: Matthew Strome (27), PP, (28), Marian Studenic (11). Goaltending, shots-saves: Niagara, Stephen Dhillon, 42-39; Hamilton, Kaden Fulcer, 32-28.

Power plays, goals-chances: Niagara, 0-1; Hamilton, 2-5.

Penalties, in minutes: Niagara, 10; Hamilton, two.

Attendance at FirstOntario Centre: 3,515.

Next games for Niagara: Tuesday, at Kitchener Rangers, 7 p.m.; Friday, home to Barrie Colts, 7:30 p.m.