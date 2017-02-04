Noah Perlic scored two goals and the St. Catharines Falcons defeated the Fort Erie Meteors 5-2 completing a sweep of the season series.

Mitchell Webb, with his team playing shorthanded; Romaeo D'Intino and Tanner Ferreira also found the back of the net as the Falcons scored three unanswered goals to win their fourth game in a row.

Alex McAteer and Ryan Zurowski replied for Fort Erie, which lost for the first time in five games and finished 0-6 in head-to-head play against St. Catharines this season.

The Falcons outshot their visitors 57-20 in Friday night's Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference game at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

St. Catharines finished the game 1-for-9 on the power play; Fort Erie, 1-for-4.

Next up for the Falcons is a home game Friday against the Pelham Panthers. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

Panthers 4, Thorold 1

At Pelham, Matthew Shuckett and Thomas Young each scored twice to give the Panthers a victory over the Blackhawks and the franchise's first season with double digit wins since 2013.

Dylan Latty accounted for the Thorold scoring with a power-play goal.

Dillon Lamarche made 38 saves as Pelham, a 1-45-0-4 team last year, ended a seven-game losing slide and improved to 10-29-0-4 with seven games remaining in league play.

The Panthers were blanked on all six of their opportunities to score with a man advantage. The Blackhawks went 1-for-5 on the power play.

In 2012-13, the franchise, then playing as the Port Colborne Pirates, compiled a 35-12-0-4 record.