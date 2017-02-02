Latrell Harris and Matt Vinc didn’t need to ask how they did as weekend warriors in the National Lacrosse League when they returned to class and resumed their weekday roles Monday morning.

Harris, a Grade 12B student at Denis Morris Catholic High School, and Vinc, who is in his 10th year teaching physical education at the St. Catharines school, had the best seats in the house when the visiting Rochester Knights edged the Toronto 9-8.

Actually, neither spent much of Saturday night’s game at Air Canada Centre sitting.

Vinc, Rochester’s goalkeeper, spent most of it on his feet, when he wasn’t on his knees blocking a shot or straining to see the action through heavy traffic in front of the crease; Harris, a defensive specialist with Toronto, spent his shifts on the floor running forward and back, his head constantly on a swivel whenever the Knighthawks had possession of the ball.

“The speed of the game is way, way faster,” said Harris, who at 18 is by far the youngest player in the league.

“The ball movement on offence is unbelievable. You need to have your head on a swivel just to keep up.”

After spending the past two summers playing with the St. Catharines A’s, junior B lacrosse’s reigning defensive player of the year has been doing a lot more than keeping up since being drafted in the second roung, 12th overall, in the 2016 NLL Draft.

He jumped directly to the pro ranks without having to take the intermediate step of sharpening his skills in field lacrosse at the post-secondary level.

Vinc, speaking from the first-hand experience gained playing 12 years in a league in which there is little turnover, said it’s “almost unheard of” for rookies to make their debut as teenagers.

“Usually, they’re 22 or 23 when they break in.”

Last teen to crack an NLL lineup in Vinc’s recollection was Tyson Bell with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2012.

“It’s very rare that players play in the league when they’re still in high school.”

Latrell Harris is anything but an average teen when it comes to playing Canada’s national summer game.

“Physically, he’s gifted and a superb athlete,” said Vinc, the St. Catharines native’s field lacrosse coach in Grades 9 and 10. “If you ask people about Latrell Harris, they will say he’s definitely a gifted athlete.

“He is able to play any sport, any position, and I think that’s the main reason he’s able to crack the Toronto Rock roster.”

Harris also played football and hockey at Denis Morris.

Denis Morris principal Danny DiLorenzo said the added twist of competing in the league against a teacher makes this story even more remarkable.

“I don’t know if that’s ever happened before. This has got to be one for the books.”

Now that they’re weekend warriors, their weekday relationship at school hasn’t changed all that much.

“If think it’s pretty cool to be able to play against my coach and teacher,” Harris said in praising Vinc as both a mentor and as a role model.

“We just find ourselves talking about lacrosse way more than we did before.”

Vinc has no trouble switching roles after seven seasons in Rochester, three in New York and one each in San Jose and Orlando.

“Most of the players in the league have other full-time jobs, and you’re juggling a couple of different things, the 34-year-old St. Catharines native said. “You learn to be able to turn the switch on and off.”

“You’re used to being able to have a good relationship with somebody off the floor and then be able to be competitive and battle hard against somebody on the floor.”

Harris, the player; doesn’t as yet have any suggestions for his Rock teammates on offence on how to get the better of Vinc, the goalie.

“I need to figure it out first myself,” he said with a chuckle.

“They might be telling him that,” Vinc interjected, also with a chuckle.

On Dec. 27 Vinc surrendered 12 goals on 55 shots in a 12-5 loss to Toronto in Rochester’s home opener.

For Harris, who spent Grade 11 studying in Colorado and Grade 12 at a high school in Toronto, the ascent up the learning curve hasn’t been without its frustrations. Topping the teen’s list is defending the “bigger bodies” in the men’s league and “not being able to dominate, like I did in junior A.”

Harris, the student; appreciates completing the transition to the sport’s highest level in North America won’t happen overnight for Harris, the player.

“I think the amount of skill and IQ that are on the floor is ridiculous,” he said. “The biggest thing for me, for the jump, is not to make that ‘big play.’”

“Right now, it’s just to get the little things right first and work from there.”

Barring injuries, Vinc intends to keep playing until the competitive juices run dry.

“I’m a very competitive person in life, and I think when I stop being competitive that’s when I think I will re-evaluate whether I can contribute on the floor and contribute to my teammates.”

Vinc said his pro career would not have lasted this long had it not been for a “really good supporting cast” of wife Lisa, daughter Lilly, as well as his mother and brother.

“That makes it a lot easier to be able to go away on weekends and be able to play the game you love.”

