A $1.61 monthly increase to hydro bills is too much, on top of other increasing costs Welland area residents are being asked to pay.

So say customers of Welland Hydro, who shared that message with representatives of the utility, as well as the Ontario Energy Board, during a public meeting Tuesday held to discuss an application to increase distribution rates May 1.

“Consumers are being hammered far too much and too often by a host of increases in all directions,” said Welland resident Ed Pearce.

His presentation drew applause from the roughly 40 Welland Hydro customers who attended the meeting at Welland Community Wellness Complex.

The city-owned utility has applied for an increase to distribution rates that would see average customer bills increase by $1.61 a month. After the eight per cent provincial rebate is factored in for those who qualify, as well as other savings, the monthly increase could drop to about $1.19 for average users, said Welland Hydro chief executive officer Wayne Armstrong.

“I don’t think it’s a question on whether or not we feel it’s reasonable for you to raise rates by two per cent,” Bill Marr said. “The problem is, as Ontario residents, when we get rate increases and we get delivery charge increases and global adjustment increases and so on and so forth … Everybody is asking for money and there’s not more money coming in.”

One woman complained that she received a $404 bill to power her five-bedroom home for a month, and asked the utility to “not kick people when they’re down.”

“I appreciate you are facing larger costs,” Armstrong told her.

He said Welland Hydro’s portion of most of the bills it issues are about $27 a month for the distribution costs alone — among the lowest distribution rates in the province. The cost of electricity generation accounts for the majority of hydro bills.

“I understand the fact that it’s coming from all sources,” Armstrong said. “I can assure you we’re doing everything we can to keep our rate increase to a minimum.”

The utility recently cut two management positions in an effort to keep costs to a minimum, he said.

In addition to the two per cent distribution rate increase, Welland Hydro has applied for an increase in charges for people involved in micro Feed-in-Tariff (microFIT) energy generation projects.

Responding to a question from Adrian Woodland, who generates solar power through his company Greenwood Electrical Inc., Armstrong said the microFIT charge increase is designed to recoup costs associated with about 90 microFIT generation accounts in the city.

“We’re basically trying to match the actual costs to the price that we charge,” he said.

Following the meeting, Armstrong said the utility’s application also includes plans to start charging $30 to customers with past due hydro bills if a utility representative needs to knock on a customer’s door to collect.

He said most local distribution companies (LDC) charge similar fees to deter late payments, but Welland Hydro has not previously followed suit.

“If they pay us, currently we’re not charging anything for it, but most LDCs, 99 per cent of them, do have a charge for making that collection, for actually showing up at the door,” he said. “It’s a new charge, but it’s not new to the industry.”

In an interview, Welland MPP CIndy Forster, who attended the meeting, praised Welland Hydro representatives for the quality of their presentation, making the case for the rate hikes.

“They certainly showed that they’ve been lean and responsible with customers’ dollars over the last five years with very minimal increases,” she said.

“But now that people are being hit with increases to the 82 per cent of the bill (for power generation), a lot of people can’t afford anymore,” she said.

She is also concerned about the new fee for people who are having problems paying their bills on time.

“Just because everybody is doing it, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

During the meeting, Pearce said rate notices received from the utility urge customers to “take charge.”

“I find that message somewhat hypocritical,” he said. “Consumers nowadays have little to no further control over their electricity consumption. Even if they did manage to reduce usage even a little, the Catch 22 factor kicks in. If enough consumers manage to squeeze a little off their bills, then the utilities will be crying that their incomes are falling and therefore require another round of rate increases to compensate.”

He said Welland residents have experienced the same issue when encouraged to reduce water consumption, only to see usage rates increase as a result of conservation efforts.

“Consumers lost again.”

Marr complained about the limited notification for the meeting, which may have reduced the number of participants. He suggested that OEB should instead provide people with 60 days notice prior to the meeting taking place.

OEB representative Kristi Sebali said she would take the suggestion into consideration.

“It may be the case that if we had advertised this meeting we would get better attendance, better preparation,” Sebali said. “But if we’re too far ahead, people don’t register that it’s in 60 days and put it in their calendars.”

Sebali said the concerns of Welland Hydro customers expressed at the meeting, as well as letters OEB receives will be considered as the organization reviews the utility’s rate increase application.

OEB is also holding a public hearing to consider Welland Hydro’s application, including input from utility customers and groups. People who want to take part in the hearing must apply by Feb. 6. More information is available at www.ontarioenergyboard.ca/notice, by selecting file No. EB-2016-0110; or by calling 1-877-632-2727.

