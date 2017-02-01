BARKOVICH: Time to get moving in Welland

Now here’s a political committee that moves me.

It’s called the Welland Active Transportation Committee. Learned a bit about it from email correspondence that popped into my in-box early Wednesday morning.

This is a “must have” in the city of Welland. It’s a “must have” in the local political infrastructure. It’s a “must have” in the vocabulary of Wellanders young and old. (Count me in the latter). To be up front, I’ve often wondered why a committee like this has been lacking for so long here in my hometown.

The email came from Ward 5 Coun. Michael Petrachenko. In it he says the committee is “very dear to my heart.” Anyone who knows the Petrachenko clan, whose roots can be traced back to the Welland South neighbourhood — in the Petrachenkos’ day a hotbed of sports activity — would know this statement is not bogus, is not political posturing. Sports and fitness-activity of all kinds are part of their genetic makeup. The Petrachenkos are the antithesis of couch potato culture.

In case you haven’t read it, here is the text of the good councillor’s email:

“Dear Family & Friends:

I’m hoping you or someone you know would be interested in applying to join Welland’s newest committee, the Welland Active Transportation Committee. The link to the application form and details is found below. Application Deadline is this Monday, Feb. 6.

The purpose of this committee would be to promote, develop and create ways for Wellanders to further enjoy walking, biking, rollerblading, etc. … all forms of human powered transportation. This is a committee that is very dear to my heart, and your involvement would be an asset to its success.

Just wanted to advise you that applications may be submitted for the ATC, as outlined on the following link: www.welland.ca/Media/Notices.asp

Just click the first the down arrow where it states “we are recruiting for the following committees:”

Feel free to forward this email to others.”

This community is blessed with so many opportunities that involve active transportation. But a question I often find myself asking is: “Why aren’t people out there doing something?”

For instance: When you drive over the Woodlawn crossing and you look down below at the trails and you see them deserted or nearly deserted, do you ask yourself: “Hey, where is everybody?”

If you’re a doubting Thomas or Thomasina, the city’s website does a good job showing off the myriad facilities Wellanders have right here, in their own backyard as it were, to walk, jog, cycle, Rollerblade, swim, etc. And let no man or woman use the excuse: “It costs too much!” To that I say in no uncertain terms: “Crapola!”

I explored the website before writing this piece, just to re-acquaint myself with what we have here, not that it was needed. And what was the impact of that virtual exercise: I got my walking shoes out for an upcoming walk with old chum and active transportation proponent Ron Lemon, husband of world-class triathlete Lynda.

Here’s a website excerpt pertaining to Merritt Island:

“Outdoor enthusiasts marvel at the beauty and serenity of Merritt Island — a natural paradise located steps from downtown, between the Welland Recreational Waterway and the Welland River. On trails that are part of the Greater Niagara Cycle Route, visitors and residents alike enjoy walking, hiking, cycling, Rollerblading or simply picnicking in the park.”

Sure, these trails have their followers – but the sad reality is they are relatively few in number when one considers the size of the pool of potential users. This sad statistic was driven painfully home in early spring when we visited Portugal and Spain and took note of the huge number of people who were out and about in parks, on trails and other public areas walking, jogging, engaged in exercise classes, etc. It’s probably a cultural thing but that shouldn’t mean it can’t become part of our culture, too.

Petrachenko’s letter is an invite to people to get involved, not just in another political committee but in something more grand: a way of life. How moving is that.

