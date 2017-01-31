Pelham operating costs up 4.69%

Pelham taxpayers will see a 4.69 per cent increase in the cost of running their municipality in 2017.

That equates to $518,542.

For a homeowner with an average residential assessment of $316,400, it will mean a Pelham-only tax increase of $69.60, said treasurer Cari Pupo.

The hike does not take into account Niagara Region and school taxes, which make up more than 60 per cent of the blended residential tax bill. Regional and provincial figures usually arrive by April, she said.

The treasurer outlined Pelham’s $11.8-million operating budget at a special committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night.

The committee recommended its approval by council Monday.

Chief administrative officer Darren Ottaway called it “a progressive budget” that is growth-related while maintaining services.

He referred to the 2017 operating budget as “lean.”

Among expenditure increases this year: three new staff along with other staff compensation adjustments and health benefit increases totalling $365,798; $33,515 in utility cost increases; and $28,000 for increased Maple Acre library branch hours;

Over the past five years, Pelham’s operating-budget increase averaged 3.88 per cent per year. The low came in 2014 at 1.49 per cent. The high was last year at 7.86 per cent because of borrowing for the toen’s new community centre and arena.