A Welland native who covered the 2015-16 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) player of the year like a shadow on the basketball court is Niagara College’s female athlete of the week.

Brooke-Lyn Murdoch limited Ceejay Nofuente to 14 points in the Knights’ 74-44 loss on the road to the Humber Hawks. On offence the Jean Vanier graduate scored eight points against the No. 1 team in Canada.

Despite playing just 26 minutes, Murdoch finished with a game-high 26 points, while adding four rebounds, four assists and three stills, in an 80-58 home-court victory over the Sheridan Bruins.

Head coach Mike Beccaria said Murdoch is well deserving of being selected as the top female athlete for the fourth time this season.

“Brooke-Lyn is having a great year,” he said. “She worked really hard over the summer to improve her offensive game, and that work has paid off.”

“Her defence was always top-of-the-line and that has continued.”

Murdoch’s impact in her third year competing at the post-secondary level can’t be overestimated.

“Brooke-Lyn has a tremendous desire to win and that permeates throughout the team, on court and in the locker room.”

Lequan Hylton, this week’s top male athlete at the region’s community college, also earned the accolade on the hardwood. The 5-foot-10 point guard from Mississauga averaged 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a road victory over seventh-ranked Humber, 75-63; and a 103-96 loss at home to top-ranked Sheridan.

“Lequan is our leader,” Knights head coach Keith Vassell said. “He has been committed to getting better and has been consistent at working on the things that keep him prepared for games.”

“He has a great ability to read the game and know what we need to do, and be able to execute it.”

“I am really happy to have him as our captain.”

Cougar hunt in men’s hoops

Niagara visits the Sault Cougars in Ste. Marie for games Saturday and Sunday hoping to return to the win column in men’s college basketball.

A 103-96 loss to Sheridan, the No. 1 team in the nation, dropped the third-ranked Knights to 9-2, still good enough for second in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association West Region.

Lequan Hylton paced Niagara in scoring in the loss with 23 points.

Niagara opened the past week in Etobicoke with a 75-63 victory over seventh-ranked Humber.

Hylton, with a game-high 25 points; and Van Hutchinson Jr., 19; reached double digits in scoring for the Knights.

Short turnaround, big result

A change in opponent — and in venue — was as good as a rest for Niagara in women’s college basketball.

Less than 48 hours after failing to find a rhythm in a 74-44 loss on the road to defending national champion Humber, the Knights were firing on all cyclinders cruising to an 80-58 victory over Sheridan at the Athletic Centre in Welland.

Brooke-Lyn Murdoch, with 24 points; Kim Shephard, 12; and Governor Simcoe graduate Mary Ingribelli, 10; topped Niagara in scoring in a win that improved the team’s record to 8-5.

Welland native and Confederation alum Courtney McPherson netted a team-high 16 points against Humber.

Split in men’s V-ball

It was an up-and-down week for the Niagara Knights men’s volleyball program.

The Knights, fifth in the west with an 8-6 record; struggled on the road against the Humber Hawks, losing Thursday night’s match 3-0 – 25-21, 25-17, 25-19.

The Hawks held Jeff Scott, a 2015-16 All-Canadian, to 12 points in the loss.

Head coach Nathan Groenveld’s team rallied on Sunday and defeated the Conestoga Condors 3-1 – 26-24, 25-28, 19-25, 25-14.

Sophomore Andrew VandenBurg, St. Catharines, Smithville District; had the best game of his career against Conestoga, finishing with 22 kills and a block.

Injuries hurt Knights

It was a tough week for the Niagara Knights, the 11th-ranked college women’s volleyball in Canada.

Last Thursday the injury riddled Knights were defeated by the powerhouse Humber Hawks 3-0 – 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 – before being upset by being upset in four sets by the Conestoga Condors – 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-27.

Jordan Koslowski was a real bright spot for the Knights, finishing with a career-high 29 points against the Condors in Sunday’s match in Kitchener. Kennisis VanSoelen had 23 digs.

“Conestoga did a great job defending and keeping rallies long,” Niagara head coach Nathan Janzen said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t take care of the ball making 27 total hitting errors.”

Koslowski and Rachel Rivers, Cambridge; had nine and eight kills, respectively, against the Hawks.

“Humber won the serve/pass battle, and had us on our heals all game long with their balanced attack.”

Second-place Niagara, 11-3; trails Humber, 14-0; by six points in the OCAA’s West Region.