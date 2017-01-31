A perennial pigskin powerhouse from Niagara Falls, and the coach who guided them to three straight Ontario high school championships, have both been nominated for regionwide awards.

The A.N. Myer Marauders senior football team is in the running for team of the year honours, while their head coach, Dave Buchanan, is nominated for coaching honours.

Myer ended the 2016 season with an 8-0 record following a 50-7 victory over the Jacob Hespeler Hawks from Cambridge in the Central Bowl last November at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. During league and post-season play the Marauders outscored opponents 335-50 last season.

The Jean Vanier senior girls basketball team that defended an Ontario championship and the Niagara College golf team that topped the leaderboard at nationals have also been nominated for 2016 team of the year honours.

Nominations for team of the year were announced recently by the Niagara Sport Commission, the hosts of the fifth annual Sport Niagara awards breakfast taking place Thursday, Feb. 16, at Club Roma in St. Catharines.

Nominations for three athete awards – female, male, para – were also announced, as were the five people in the running to be selected top coach of the past year.

There were two nominations for event of the year: the Pearl Gloves, a boxing charity event; and the Steel Blade Classic, a men’s university hockey tournament.

Wrestler Olivia Di Bacco is the lone landlubber up for female athlete of the year, a category featuring rowers Natalie Mastracci, Michelle Prince and Carly Zanatta.

Mohammed Ahmed, who competed for Canada in the 10,000 metres at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is nominated as 2016’s top male athlete from the region, as are golfer Josiah Dixon, who won the gold medal for Niagara College at the national and provincial championships, St. Catharines Rowing Club member Matthew Finley, who competed for Canada at the world under-23 championships in Rotterdam, and mixed martial arts fighter Anthony Romero, the winner of three championship belts in as many events in the U.S.

Lonnie Bissonnette, bobsled; Joshua Gauthier, bocce; Julianne Miszk, athletics; and Kyle Whitehouse are the nominees for the para athlete of the year award.

Also nominated for coaching honours are Brock University wrestling coach Marty Calder, Frank DeChellis, who was in charge of both the men’s and women’s soccer programs at Niagara College, Vanier basketball coach Tara Poulin, Niagara College golf coach Cameron Thin and Dave Wright for rowing.

