Message of peace amid local fear

Mohamad Al Jumaily was back on the corner Monday morning.

With a flag draped across his back and holding a homemade sign that said “Canadians Stand Together,” he gave a friendly wave to passersby as he stood near Geneva and Scott streets in St. Catharines.

The Quebec City mosque massacre Sunday which left six men dead between the ages of 35 and 60 brought him back.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the tragedy an act of terrorism; For Al Jumaily it was another call to action.

“I am trying to be a Canadian and a progressive Muslim,” said Al Jumaily, a 22-year-old St. Catharines resident. “From my point of view, this is active citizenship. I don’t believe there are differences between us as humans.

“I fear something like this happening in our region, but I put my trust in a merciful God and on the good intentions of true Canadians.”

Monday was the third time Al Jumaily has taken his one-man consciousness-raising effort and message of togetherness to the street.

The first time was in November 2015 after an extremist attack in Paris left 130 people dead and another 368 injured. In June 2016 he was back after a 29-year-old security guard killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in a terrorist attack/hate crime inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

The Niagara College student said he wants to challenge some people’s perspectives on how they view Muslims.

Monday, drivers honked their horns in support as he shuffled from foot to foot to stay warm. One woman slowed down and waved. A pedestrian asked if she could take his photo. She said she wanted to share it with her kids.

Al Jumaily, a member of the Masjid An-Noor Mosque on Geneva Street, said it had been going on like that all day.

However, he agreed it probably won’t be the last time he feels the urge to return to the corner, sign and flag in hand.

“It’s really sad,” he said. “I feel a burden as a Muslim. I want to represent myself and have people see me as a law-abiding Canadian citizen and a Muslim.

“I hope people come to realize that not all Muslims are terrorists.

“If we see any suspicious activities in our place of worship, we take action immediately. We won’t allow anything that is dangerous or uncertain. We don’t want it to hurt us, or our fellow Canadians and our neighbours in the community. We care.”

Regional Chairman Alan Caslin ordered the Canadian flag at the entrance to regional headquarters lowered to half-staff Monday to pay respect to the Quebec City mosque victims and their families.

“In Niagara, our community and our workplace are stronger because of our diversity,” Caslin said. “Niagara Region is a unified community of communities with diverse opportunities and qualities — and together we strive for a better tomorrow.”

Brock University issued a statement of grief and solidarity with Muslims, in which interim president Tom Traves called the massacre at the Centre Culturel Isalmique de Quebec “an affront to every Canadian.”

“Brock will not tolerate Islamophobia, and we are committed to supporting Brock community members who may experience anxiety or harassment as a result of these current events,” he said.

Jeff Burch, executive director of the Niagara Folk Arts Centre, called on residents to speak out and fight against Islamophobia, anti-black racism and xenophobia.

“Over the last 18 months, Niagara has welcomed over 120 Syrian refugee families in addition to dozens of refugee families from other parts of the world, most through the private sponsorship system. These families are working hard to become productive members of our community and Niagara has welcomed them with open arms,” Burch said.

But what’s happening south of the border, including the detention of Muslims at U.S. airports, is doing harm, Al Jumaily said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Brock officials said they will hold a private forum today to support Muslim students and faculty from countries whose residents have been banned. The university has about 70 students from countries affected by the ban — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen — with several more expected to arrive in the spring, as are two visiting scholars from Iran.

Mohsin Hamdani said he felt safe during his vacation in Florida. People there were too busy sun-bathing to worry about his religion or the political climate in the country.

But having returned to St. Catharines Sunday night and subsequently learning of the Quebec tragedy, he isn’t feeling as secure at home as he once did.

“I said, ‘Oh my God. There we go again,’” he said as he stood Monday in the foyer of the Masjid An-Noor mosque — a building at 117 Geneva St. that he helped his father build in the early 1990s.

“That’s why I’m here,” he said. “I just came to inspect, and make sure everything is OK. The doors were closed and everything was fine.”

It was. But the mosque that serves Muslims throughout Niagara has been the target of racial and ethnic hatred in the past. After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, he said, someone tried to set it on fire.

“The whole place was black smoke,” he recalled. “It’s a holy place. Who would do that, walking into the Lord’s house? Where’s the humanity … It’s just sad.”

Hamdani said anti-Muslim rhetoric that has been prevalent recently in the United States is contributing to problems Muslim people face.

Al Jumaily said words matter, and hateful speeches have consequences.

“What is happening in the United States does not have a place here in Canada,” said Al Jumaily, a Canadian citizen who immigrated from Iraq about 10 years ago.

Rana Bshara said she still feels safe at the Welland home she shares with her husband, Antoun, and their two children, despite what happened in Quebec.

“It’s so sad. The terrorism is around the world,” she said. “I hope it will be the last one.”

With the help of parishioners from St. Kevin church, the family arrived in Canada last August after fleeing their home in Syria. The children are doing well in their new school, while the parents attend English as a second language courses.

“We feel we really found a safe place here, and we’re thankful for this,” she said.

“Canada is a beautiful country and the people are so peaceful. It was a shock for us to hear about this,” she said of Sunday night’s shootings.

Although her family chose to come to Canada, Bshara said they have relatives who instead travelled into the U.S. to escape the war in Syria. And she’s worried about him.

She said “it was a crazy decision” in the U.S. to discriminate against people “because of their nationality or their religion, or their skin colour.”

“You have one hand, and in your hand you have different fingers. You cannot say that all your fingers are the same. Even a toddler will say, ‘No, my fingers are not the same.’”

Hamdani shared a similar sentiment.

“There’s the saying: don’t judge a book by its cover,” he said.

“But that’s what happening.”

— with files from The Welland Tribune’s Allan Benner

