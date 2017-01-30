Wrestler Tyler Rowe and hockey player Jensen Murphy are Brock University’s top athletes for the week ending Sunday.

Rowe went 4-0 and defeated Vanier’s Aaron Orszak for the gold medal at the Western Open to earn male athlete of the year honours. Technical superiority contributed to all of the fourth-year physical education major from Barrie’s victories at the wrestling meet in London, Ont.

Rowe will be a top contender at the upcoming OUA Championships as he looks to lead the Badgers to gold.

Murphy, a second-year medical sciences major from Kingston, backstopped the women’s hockey team to a 1-1 record and made 61 saves for an impressive .968 save percentage.

Murphy turned aside all 34 shots she faced in a 1-0 victory over Ryerson Rams, and stopped all but two of 29 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Waterloo Warriors.

She leads the league in games played, 17; minutes played, 1,004.39, as well as in saves, 506.

Junior achievement

It was a winning week all around for Brock on the wrestling mat.

The men’s and women’s team each won gold in the Nickel City, returning home from the 2017 Ontario Junior Championships in Sudbury with team titles, while the women’s varsity placed first and the men fifth at the Western Open in London, Ont.

At the Ontario Junior Championships, Brock won 10 medals at the provincial juniors: six gold, one silver, three bronze.

For the women, Hannah Taylor (59kg), Larissa Buffalino (63kg), Shauna Kuebeck (72kg) and Zoe Forsyth (82kg) all placed first overall. Mackenzie Smallwood (51kg) and Kelsey Hall (55kg) both captured bronze.

Medallists on the men’s side were Chris McIssac (60kg) and Ty Bridgewater (74kg), gold; Richard DesChatelets (82kg) placed second overall Jeremy Badgely.

At the Western Open, Kristina Mclaren (51kg), Emily Schaefer (59kg) and Indira Moores (67kg) all took home gold while Jasmine Jasudavicious (55kg) added a silver.

For the Brock men, Charlie Bowling (65kg) and Tyler Rowe (76kg) both placed first overall, while Matt Jagas (68kg) took home bronze.

Brock men 2-0 in hoops

In men’s basketball, the sixth-ranked Badgers followed up an upset of the previously undefeated Ryerson Rams 74-65 in Friday’s Paint the Meridian Centre Red game by downing the Guelph Gryphons 89-62 the following night on the road.

Brock led the Gryphons by 11 points after 30 minutes, before putting together a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter, en route to their 10th conference victory against four losses.

Guelph fell to 4-10.

Dani Elgadi, Waterloo; 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three assists; Cassidy Ryan, Mississauga; 19 points, all off the bench; and Daniel Cayer, Montreal, 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals; were standouts for the Badgers.

Jonathan Wallace, with 16 points; and Ahmed Haroon, 10; reached double digits in scoring for Guelph.

Against the Gryphons the Badgers shot 57.1 per cent from the field, 40.0 per cent from beyond the arc and 65 per cent from the free-throw line.

Brock’s depth and experience were the keys to Friday night’s victory in downtown St. Catharines as they outscored Ryerson’s bench 35-4 before a school-record 3,018 fans.

Ryerson missed their final seven shots of the game and finished with their lowest point total of the regular season, dropping to 13-1 in the OUA.

Dani Elgadi had a huge game for the Badgers finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks for the double-double.

Johneil Simpson, Toronto; also netted 17 points for the Badgers, while teammate Ryan Bennett, also from Toronto, contributed 11 points, grabbed five rebound and shot 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Ammanuel Diressa, 15 points; Myles Charvis, 14;, Adika Peter-McNeilly, 13; and Juwon Grannum, 12; scored in double digits for Ryerson.

Brock women rebound

Welland native Bridget Atkinson scored a season-high 27 points, and the visiting Badgers topped the Gryphons 75-63 in university women’s basketball Saturday night in Guelph.

The Welland Centennial graduate collected six rebounds, four steals and three assists against her former teammates as Brock rebounded from 92-75 loss at home the night before to the Ryerson Rams to improve to 5-9.

Also scoring in double digits for the Badgers in the win were Baelie Campbell, Halifax, 14 points; and Melissa Tatti, Ancaster, 14, all but two on three-pointers.

Ivana Vujadinovic and Megan Brenkel led the Gryphons with 19 and 15 points respectively.

Brock finishing 30-for-70 from the field, 7-for-14 from long range and 8-for-11 from the charity stripe.

On Friday, the Badgers were without the OUA leading scorer Kira Cornelissen, Aylmer, Ont.; but gave the defending provincial champions all they could handle through 25 minutes. The Badgers led 20-19 after the opening quarter and trailed 43-39 at the half.

Midway through the third quarter, Ryerson put together a 23-5 run, leading by as many as 24 points, early in the fourth quarter, en route to their 11th victory of the season.

Tatti, 24 points, Atkinson, 17; and Alex Symonds, 15; topped the Brock in scoring.

Sofia Paska, 22 points, 10 rebounds; and Kellie Ring, 13, 10 assists; each had a double-double for the Rams.

Junior women’s rink undefeated

Brock’s junior women’s curling rink went 4-0 at the inaugural McMaster Invitational Bonspiel in Hamilton.

Sabrina Anderson, skip; Jeanette Burside, vice; Shelby Bailey, second; and Sarah-Anne Guay, lead; beat rinks from from Laurier, Guelph, Toronto and McMaster.

In the junior men’s draw, Brock beat Guelph and lost to Laurier, McMaster, as well as a fill-in team.

In the men’s varsity poll, the Badgers compiled a 3-0-1 record to claim top spot starting with a tie versus McMaster and then wins over Ryerson, Guelph. They then beat McMaster in a playoff game.

Skip Eric Bradey, vice Jonah Mondloch, second Ryan Brown, lead Ben Hughes and coach Mike Smith are ramping up in preparing for Ontario University Athletics championships Feb. 16-20 in Oshawa.

The varsity women, meanwhile, continue to struggle with draw weight and finished 2-2 gaining wins over Guelph Black and U of T losses to Guelph Gold and McMaster.

“The women are losing most of the games by a point because of a struggle to find consistent draw weight,” head coach Murray Etherington said. “The rest of our game is improving, and we have a couple of weeks to bring that part of our game to where it was earlier in the season.”

Lanced by Lancers

Brock was unable to finish what it started when the Badgers played the Lancers in university men’s hockey Friday night in Windsor.

Goals from Mitch Nardi, Hamilton; Chris Maniccia, St. Catharines; and Andrew Radjenovic, Hamilton; staked the Badgers to a 3-0 lead 14 minutes into the game, but, expect for a goal early in the third period by Josh Timpano, Orillia; Windsor dominated the game the rest of the way to clinch a 5-4 win.

Brock women earn split

After shutting out the Ryerson Rams 1-0 Saturday night, Brock found itself on the other end of the whitewash brush the following afternoon in women’s university hockey.

A 2-0 loss to the Waterloo Warriors dropped the Badgers to six regulation wins, three overtime wins, nine losses.

Cara Sayles, Welland; found the back of the Ryerson net with her sixth goal of the season.

Jensen Murphy blocked 34 shots to earn her second shutout and seventh win of the season.

Swept in women’s V-ball

The Brock University women’s volleyball team dropped a tough 3-2 decision — 25-27, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 10-15 — to the Windsor Lancers on the road Sunday afternoon.

“When we were in control we were unstoppable, but we gave Windsor more points than they earned,” head coach Dale Melnick. “We will reset and continue to work hard this week.”

Renee Helmer, Waterloo; and Laura Condotta, Etobicoke; registered double-doubles for the Badgers. Helmer added 18 kills and 18 digs, while Condotta contributed with 18 kills and 17 digs.

Darby Taylor, Thorold; and Tori Carroll, Walkerton; chipped in with eight and seven digs, respectively. Setter Hannah Davenhill, New Zealand; finished with 48 assists and 10 digs in the loss.

The Badgers recorded a season-high 60 kills but also added a season high 30 errors in the match.

Brock opened the weekend in London, Ont., on the wrong end of a sweep at the hands of the Western Mustangs - 2-25, 10-25, 17-25.

Rookies Grace Edwards, Smiths Falls; and Amy Cureton, Cambridge; led the Badgers on offence with five and four kills, respectively.

Five-set loss

Brock lost in five sets - 10-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 9-15 – to the Lancers in men’s university volleyball Sunday afternoon in Windsor.

The Badgers were led in the loss by Timmy Spisar, Brampton; 15 kills, six digs; Calvin Fast, Queenston, 15 kills, six digs; and by setter Marcelo Correa, Indaiatuba, Brazil, 34 assists, eight digs.

Spisar, 11 digs, seven digs; John Elgersma, eight kills, three blocks; Correa, 25 assists; and Libero Felipe Costa, eight digs; were standouts for Brock in a 3-1 loss on the road to the Western Mustangs. Set scores were 25-23, 14-25, 22-25, 18-25.