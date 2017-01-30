Life

ADOPT A PET: Rabbits, budgies, snake need good homes

By Special to The Standard

Debbie is available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week. 

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Debbie: emale, domestic shorthair, seven years old

Dog

Koda: male, Shepherd/Chinese Shar-Pei, five months old

Rosebud: female, Australian cattle dog/Mastiff, six years old

Other

Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom: trio of sisters, guinea pigs, two years old (must be adopted together)

Lucky: rabbit, male, New Zealand, one year old

Stardust: rabbit, female, Californian giant mix, four months old

Ziggy: rabbit, male, Californian giant mix, four months old

Delilah: rabbit, female, giant mix, 10 months old

Angus O'Hare: rabbit, male, dwarf Dutch mix, eight months old

Apple: rabbit, female, hot tot / American mix, four months old

Beatrice: boa constrictor, believed to be female, about seven years old

Lemon Drop and Sunny: female budgies, adult (must go home together)

•••

Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s annual buffet dinner is at Club LaSalle in Port Weller Sunday, Feb. 26. It features a silent auction, penny sale, 50/50 draw, raffles and awesome food. Tickets are $25 adults and $10 children available at Court Animal Hospital, Pet Valu Pendale or call 905-988-1766.

For more information on CAAN, visit www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.  

 

 