Lightning ground River Lions

It was the tale of two halves for the Niagara River Lions Sunday afternoon at Meridian Centre.

The River Lions led the first-placed London Lightning 49-45 at halftime, only to be outscored 72-40 over the final 24 minutes in a 117-89 loss in front of 2, 088 fans.

Niagara head coach Grace Lokole blamed the second half collapse on two things — chemistry and turnovers.

“You can’t hide how you feel. Eventually it comes out,” said the River Lions bench boss who exited the Niagara locker room 35 minutes after the game ended as the team held a closed-door meeting.

“Whether it’s through a bad turnover, whether it’s through bad body language, whether it’s through your attitude, if you’re not happy with what’s going on eventually it comes out.

“It’s about team chemistry, and one guy can affect team chemistry.”

The loss came less than 24 hours after the Lightning handed the Lions a 110-90 defeat Saturday night in London.

Niagara now sits at 4-7 on the campaign just over the quarter mark of the 40-game season.

“London is just a better team,” Lokole said. “They’re a tougher team. We had 14 turnovers in the first half, 11 were in the first quarter then we finished the game with 26.”

The lone positive Lokole pointed out was rebounding as the River Lions won the battle of the boards 51-43, despite playing without reigning NBL Canada MVP Logan Stutz and the team’s leading scorer this season in Marcus Lewis.

“We’ve been hurt, but that’s no excuse. That’s why we brought in talent,” said Lokole.

“We’ve got to figure things out. We have to have some tough conversations. I just told the guys (players) we have to be brutally honest with each other.

“Right now we walk on eggshells, and avoid certain things and conversations, and it’s hurting us as a team.”

Kirk Williams Jr. paced the Lions with 28 points, while former Houston Rockets first round pick Royce White continues to find his form for the Lightning.

White drained 23 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists.

“We have to stick together,” said Lokole. “We had two good weeks of practice and were able to come away with two wins. We didn’t have a great week of practice (last week) and the results showed this weekend.

“We need good team chemistry. Individualism is killing us.”

Lion Pride: Stutz (shoulder) Lewis (knee) and Mike Allison (elbow) did not dress for the River Lions … Niagara has signed Canadian Anthony Ottley Jr. … On Saturday night in London Julian Boyd drained a game high 32 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Lightning … Stutz had 12 points and nine rebounds to pace the Lions, while Tyshawn Patterson had 10 points and 10 boards.

The Scoop

Lightning 117 River Lions 89

Standard Star of the Game: Former NBA first-round pick Royce White, who was one assist shy of a triple-double — 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

For Niagara: Kirk Williams Jr. (28), Chris Commons (15) Sammy Zeglinski (15) Tyshawn Patterson (9).

For London: White (23), Marvin Phillips (22), Ryan Anderson (20) Julian Boyd (15) and Kyle Johnson (12).

Game stats: Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 41.2; Lightning 52.9; Rebounds: Niagara (51); London (43); Turnovers: River Lions (26); Lightning (16); Free Throws: Niagara 16-for-19; London 13-for-18.

Attendance: 2,088

Up Next: The River Lions visit Kitchener-Waterloo on Tuesday before welcoming Windsor Saturday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is set for 7 p.m.