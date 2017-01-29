Letourneau: Welland bylaws need more teeth

After a busy year for Welland’s bylaw enforcement officers, a Welland city councillor is hoping to make their job a bit easier in the future.

Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau hopes that by strengthening property standards bylaws, it might help ensure Welland’s team of three bylaw enforcement officers won’t have to spend their time visiting the same properties repeatedly.

“There are a few people out there that push the envelope when it comes to property standards,” Letourneau said. “The poor guys in bylaw go by and get the (properties cleaned up) and when they get in their cars and drive away, the people are already starting to dirty up their properties.”

While he hopes to put “a little more guts in the bylaws” themselves, he’s hoping to make those improvements with the help of the city’s bylaw officers themselves.

“I’m looking at the bylaw officers for support and direction, because they’re the ones who work with them every day. They know the rules and they have the connections with other communities to see how they do it,” he said in an interview. “These guys are the ones who deal with it every day. They’re the professionals. They know the system.”

Although Letourneau recently told his colleagues at city council that he would be bringing a motion forward to strengthen property standards bylaws, he said on Saturday that his motion won’t be ready for the next council meeting on Feb. 7.

“I’ve asked them to look into it for the next couple of months, and we’ll discuss it then,” Letourneau said.

In the meantime, the team of bylaw enforcement officers say an extremely busy year in 2016, conducting 1,120 investigations on public and private properties between the three of them, while addressing about 3,000 phone call inquires, the city reported in a media release issued last week.

As a result, the team issued $130,544.50 in invoices to property owners, to bring derelict properties up to standard — about $55,000 more than 2015.

There was also a significant increase in work for Welland’s four parking enforcement officers, who issued 11,150 parking tickets in 2016, compared to 9,549 tickets issued a year earlier.

The city’s chief administrative officer, Gary Long, said enhanced communication is part of the solution.

“We want to work with residents and businesses to maintain a better quality of life, and keep our neighbourhoods safe and enjoyable for everyone,” Long said.

“This can be achieved through co-operative compliance and enforcement of the city’s bylaws.”

Welland’s parking and bylaw manager Ali Khan said during that busy year, the city also implemented an online parking ticket payment system to make it easier for people who received tickets to pay their bills.

