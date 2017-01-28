It was Throwback Saturday in Ottawa, and the 67’s and the visiting Niagara IceDogs did their part in carrying on the tradition.

A rivalry in the Ontario Hockey Conference’s Eastern Conference that over the past five years has not been dominated by either team once again came down to the wire. Ottawa scored three unanswered goals, the game winner 2:27 into three-on-three overtime, for a 5-4 victory to improve to 1-2 versus Niagara this season and to 10-9 since 2013.

Despite being outshot 42-27 in regulation, including by a 28-9 margin over the final two periods, the IceDogs were in a position to end a three-game losing skid. Goals from Aaron Haydon, his sixth of the season; and Ottawa native Oliver Castleman, No. 11; put Niagara up by two midway into the final frame.

That’s when the momentum swung to the Ottawa side, where it would remain for the rest of the game. Jared Steege and Noel Hoefenmayer replied for the 67’s with even-strength markers 53 seconds apart to even the score and force overtime.

“When they grabbed that momentum, we just couldn’t get it back,” Niagara head coach Dave Bell said. “They just kept coming, and we couldn’t get it back.”

A matinee before a near-record crowd of 6,330 at TD Place had “huge implications” for the IceDogs.

“We approached it as a game we had to win,” Bell said. “We put ourselves in a position to win, midway through the third, but we couldn’t close it out.”

“It was a tough, tough, tough lesson to learn.”

“If we get ourselves in that situation again, where we’re leading in the third in an important game, hopefully we can close it

The 67’s were playing their first game since edging the Kingston Frontenacs in a 14-round shootout Wednesday, while Niagara was blanked 3-0 the night before by the Frontenacs.

Bell, however, refused to cite the fatigue from short turn-around as a factor contributing to the loss to Ottawa.

“No factor at all,” he said. “It’s not an excuse.”

“Everybody is tired at this point in the season.”

A consolation point from the overtime loss wasn’t the only thing on the plus side of the ledger for the IceDogs. After scoring only three goals in their previous three starts, four against Ottawa was an offence explosion in comparison.

“To get four is a good thing for us,” Bell said. “There were some positives.”

The IceDogs intend to stay the course as they prepare to host the Mississauga Steelheads on Thursday and the Peterborough Petes the following night.

“It’s always a process,” Bell said. “You’re always trying to get better.”

The 67s, who won their second in a row to improve to 19-24-5, exploded out of the gate, peppering Stephen Dhillon with three shots before Mathieu Foget found the back of the Niagara net 14 seconds into the game.

Johnny Corneil put the IceDogs on the scoreboard at the 11-minute mark scoring on a deflection for his team-high 20th goal of the campaign.

Like the first period, the middle frame was highlighted by the teams trading goals. Ottawa regained the lead when captain Travis Barron connected on a rebound in the slot that trickled through Dhillon’s pads, while Danial Singer’s ninth of the season for Niagara came on a ricochet off the post.

Both teams finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play.

‘Dog Biscuits: Saturday’s game was Castleman’s first at TD Place since playing at the arena as a Timbit ... Brian Kilrea, a two-time Memorial Cup champion and the winningest junior hockey coach of all time, with 1,194 victories, all with the 67’s, was honoured in a ceremony at centre ice before the game.

