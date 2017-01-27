Superior Court Justice James Ramsay was asked to award temporary custody of a nine-year-old girl to a man accused of sexually assaulting her, as a jurisdictional hearing concluded in a Welland courtroom Friday.

The request came from lawyer Sheila Gibb while providing her closing arguments to determine if Ontario courts should assume jurisdiction over the custody battle between Gibb's client, the child's father Mohamed Abdel-Motaleb, and the child's mother Allana Haist.

Haist's lawyer Natalie Fortier argued throughout the week-long hearing the daughter would suffer serious harm if the Ontario court does not assume jurisdiction in the case, which could be returned to Egyptian courts.

Fortier has said the daughter was subjected to repeated sexual abuse at the hands of her father, and alleged a flawed investigation by Family and Children's Services Niagara led the agency to its determination that the allegations could not be verified.

She also said “antiquated attitudes” towards sexual assault in Egypt, and a lack of services available there to protect children, are “serious concerns.”

Fortier said Haist's actions – including fleeing Egypt to bring her daughter to Canada last year, as well as taking her daughter into hiding in December leading to an Amber Alert and Canada-wide manhunt – were motivated by fear for her daughter, when it appeared there were no other avenues to protect the child.

Her client, Fortier said, would have liked nothing more than to learn her daughter's statements about her father were not true. But she said Haist believes her daughter, “and she asks this honourable court to believe her too.”

Gibb, however, dismissed Haist's allegations against her ex-husband as not including “one scintilla” of supporting evidence.

She said “the evidence is clear and uncontroverted” that both the Niagara Regional Police and FACS described the statements of the daughter identifying her father as her attacker as “fantastical and lacking in any detail, context or time frame.”

Gibb said Haist also “manipulated evidence,” editing texts of emails in the affidavit she submitted to the court, in an attempt to support her claims the father was involved in a “purported pedophile club.”

But Ramsay said Haist's affidavit also included the full emails referenced in the document, “so what am I supposed to make of that?”

Considering the hundreds of documents being reviewed in the case, Gibb replied “one would not necessarily expect that the court would be able to read every page.”

The daughter is currently in the court-ordered care of her paternal aunt Nagwa Abdel-Motaleb, who has been staying in a rented home in Welland.

Gibb, however, said the aunt “has an immediate need to return to England.”

She said Nagwa Abdel-Motaleb has a family immigration application being considered in the U.K., which will lapse unless she returns “virtually immediately.” And if Ramsay is uncomfortable awarding custody to the child's father directly, she instead proposed awarding custody to his new wife.

Fortier objected, saying her client is “adamantly opposed that the child should be with the father without supervision, and I would submit that his wife is not a neutral third party.”

She said Gibb is “grossly exaggerating the urgency” of Nagwa Abdel-Motaleb's need to return to Britain, adding the woman's visa doesn't lapse until Feb. 11 or 12.

Fortier said the only acceptable would be to place the child in the foster care of a neutral third party, until Ramsay makes a decision on the jurisdictional issue.

“Otherwise, it's putting the child at risk,” Fortier said.

Ramsay reserved judgement on the request, “but I won't reserve for long on that,” he told the lawyers.

He said he's “never very long” when he reserves judgement, but if his judgement on the jurisdiction issue is delayed, he will first consider the request regarding temporary custody.

Gibb also asked that Nagwa Abdel-Motaleb be permitted to move to another location within Niagara, because the owner of the rented semi-detached home the family is currently residing in “is not happy that (the father) is there.”

“I will tell your honour that I got a phone call from her (the property owner) at my hotel room at 10:30 at night, advising me of the same,” Gibb added. “They simply cannot continue to be in that home, and I would ask your honour that they be permitted to relocate and give the address to the Niagara Regional Police and not have it publicly reported.”

Fortier protested, saying the family's new address should be provided to the court.

“The mother is entitled to know where her daughter is,” Fortier said.

Although Ramsay did grant permission for Nagwa Abdel-Motaleb to move to another location in Niagara and provide the address to police, he questioned the need to do so.

“How can they make them leave?” Ramsay asked. “Aren't they tenants?”

Gibb agreed that they are tenants at the property, but added “it's very uncomfortable to have someone calling and harassing about it.”

