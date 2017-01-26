NIAGARA CLOSEUP: Blizzard of '77 40 years ago

The morning of Jan. 28, 1977, began as most days do during winter in Niagara. People bundled their children off to school, walked their dogs and warmed up their cars to head into work.

It really was a day like any other — until the wind began to blow.

Before noon that day the sky turned black as the snow that had accumulated on a frozen Lake Erie began to bury the communities in the south end of Niagara and across the river in Buffalo.

Although Jan. 28 was the day people would remember all too well, the scene for the storm to come was set some weeks earlier.

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, said that winter was one of the coldest in history.

There were two weather systems at play and both were stagnant over their respective areas. There was a high pressure system out west and a trough or a low weather system in the east.

“When weather stays still it can present a lot of misery because you’re getting a repetitive kind of weather day after day, week after week and month after month,” Phillips explained.

With the low that hung over the east came the cold.

Those bone-chilling temperatures froze Lake Erie by mid-December as opposed to late January or early February as it usually does. The frigid temperatures also meant any snow that fell — and there was a lot that winter — wouldn’t melt or even compact, so it continued to accumulate, including on the lake. Phillips described the snow as light, feathery and fluffy and it reached depths of over a metre spread out of 25,700 square kilometres of flat, frozen lake.

Enter the driving winds gusting to as strong as 130 km/h, and the towns and cities inland found themselves buried under more than 10 metres of snow in a matter of hours.

It’s been 40 years since the Blizzard of ’77 buried Niagara and people are still eager to share their stories of what happened to them and how they were impacted.

People share how they were trapped in their cars or stuck at home, work or school, some separated from their families for hours or even days because of the blowing, drifting snow.

With power out and telephone lines down in many places in Welland, Port Colborne, Fort Erie and Wainfleet, local radio station CHOW (now 91.7 Giant FM) and those with Citizen Band radios got word out and rallied the community to rescue children stranded in schools and people trapped in partially or fully buried cars. People with snow machines stepped up, delivering food and blankets where needed.

Larry Robertson, then 21 and a volunteer firefighter for Port Robinson, was among them. He and his friend had snowmobiles.

Robertson, now 61, said he wasn’t scared going out into that weather — a combination of his youth and not understanding the severity of the storm at first — but there was one moment that made him realize just how bad things were.

They went up to a house to see if the homeowners would take in some people they had rescued from stranded cars. It was once they got inside that Robertson said it really hit him.

“When we walked into the living room, all these people were lined up in there on the couch, the chairs, whatever,” he said. “They’re just sitting there and they’re staring off into la-la-land almost.”

He said every house they went to after that was the same thing, filled with stranded strangers taken in by people who made room for them and fed them as the wind and the snow suspended their lives.

They continued to rescue people from cars, and Robertson said if they hadn’t done that, those people probably would have frozen to death.

Photos of the storm show people walking atop buried houses, car-filled parking lots with scarcely a glint of metal showing through the snow and the aftermath of pathways plowed through the 12-metre-high drifts. Even cars along Highway 406 were completely buried, only their antennas giving away their location. Robertson recounted how he and a friend were driving along on their snowmobiles and thought they were just on top of a snow drift, only to discover they were on top of a school bus.

Many photos shared from the blizzard are of people standing on drifts nearly as tall as telephone poles or ones that let them climb onto the roofs of houses.

For four days, the winds raged, the snow fell and thunder storms added to the drama.

Two deaths were reported in Niagara. In Buffalo, there were 29 attributed to the storm.

Erno Rossi, who wrote the famed Blizzard of ’77 anthology White Death, described the snow coming across the lake as a sandstorm. A school teacher at the time, he was taking a break from marking papers at his home on Tennessee Avenue home in Port Colborne, looked out the window and saw the Lake Erie breakwall disappear.

“Pretty soon this tree disappears,” he said of a tree in his backyard overlooking the lake. “I said, ‘Oh, Jesus,’ and then boom! Right into the windows.

The combination of the wind and snow wiped out visibility and caused towering drifts. Rossi has photos that were given to him that show drifts covering Highway 58 heading towards Port Colborne from Welland. He included many such photos in his book, which features several accounts from people who lived through the blizzard on both sides of the border.

Rossi said to this day he gets people sending him stories of their experiences; people are still fascinated by this storm.

“I think in many ways this was the original storm of the century,” Phillips said.

He noted that the term wasn’t coined until sometime in the 1990s, but feels that the unrelenting cold, non-melting snow and high winds made a perfect storm of sorts.

“Every element of it you could not have created. Hollywood could not have created a more perfect storm.”

Rossi described it similarly, saying, “Any other storm is Mickey Mouse compared to that one.”

Although Phillips calls it the original storm of the century, he said it’s tough to say how long it would be before this kind of storm happens again, if it even does.

He did say though that people seem to have learned from it and are better prepared for other winter storms even if they aren’t as severe as the Blizzard of ’77.

Linda Paul was one of many trapped out in the storm in a vehicle. Sixteen at the time, she had been heading along Highway 3 back to Port Colborne with her father when the sweeping winds and blowing snow made it impossible to see, so they had to stop.

As the snow piled up around them, her dad had to shut off the truck as emissions started to seep in.

Because of that experience, she said she and her dad now both keep emergency kits in their cars, which include coats, food and a candle.

One thing that repeats itself over and over again in the stories shared about the blizzard is the generosity of people stepping up to help out those in need.

Paul said her mom, who was a teacher at the time, stayed at the school until every last child was on their way home.

Robertson said the people whose homes he visited offered to have him and his friend come in and warm up before heading back into the storm to look for others.

The piles of snow would persist long into spring. In the end, the price tag on damages and loss of productivity was pegged at about $300 million, the equivalent of $1 billion today.

Phillips said people who lived through the storm see it as a defining moment and one of those instances where people ask where you were and what you were doing as the storm hit and the days following.

Surviving the storm means, “We can brag about the fact that we’re hardy.”

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune