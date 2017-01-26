New and improved Maple Acre library opens

Following a $1-million renovation, Maple Acre library in Fenwick quietly reopened Tuesday.

A library services consultant in 2013 had suggested the Pelham Public Library close the Fenwick branch.

However, an uproar, led by the volunteer group Friends of Maple Acre, over destroying a heritage building and cutting library services in Fenwick encouraged Pelham town council to reject the idea.

It resulted in the 2016 renovation project.

A modern design of the planned addition — which replaced a 1946 former fire station attached to the 1920 Library building — stirred another controversy. So did delays in construction, which began in June 2016.

Now, the Maple Acre branch on Canboro Road has expanded to 363 square metres with a bright, high-ceiling addition.

It contains a 316-square-metre main section with reading lounge, checkout desk, and, fiction and non-fiction, young adult, and children’s areas.

It includes a meeting room, which can be rented after hours. An accessible entrance from the back of the building is available to users.

The quiet opening Tuesday will give staff an opportunity to work out any glitches, said Kirk Weaver, chief executive officer of Pelham Public library.

He paused during a busy day of showing library users and visitors the new branch.

Official opening and ribbon cutting will be in mid-February, he said.

The test period will allow users to get used to expanded hours from Tuesday to Saturday as well as new services including a self-checkout station, to backup regular staff checkout services, he said.

“We also have one in the Fonthill branch.”

The Fenwick branch, with Wi-Fi service, has four computers and wiring for more as well as outlets for cellphones, laptops, tablets and other electronics. It is also electronically connected with the Fonthill branch to share information.

The original 47-square-metre Maple Acre library building has been converted into a quiet section with desks, meeting area and lounge wired for electronics. Coffee is available.

Original stain-glassed windows, which were covered by bookshelves in the old library, now help to light the room.

The section has a display case brought over from the Fonthill branch. Pelham Historical Society will use it for exhibits.

A wooden bookcase, used in Maple Acre until the 1970s when it was sold, has been donated back to the library, said Weaver.

The historical society now has a research room containing local documents and books that were stored in the basement of the Fonthill branch.

Weaver said the increased open hours, upgraded services and meeting area should increase the use of the Maple Acre.

Maple Acre now has a metal maple branch. It was fashioned by Ken Robertson of Ornamental Ironworks, a Fenwick business, to decorate the front reading room lounge.

“We will be putting a donors wall beside it,” said Weaver.

Maple Acre library branch hours



Monday: closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon