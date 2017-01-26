One of the people who made a pitch on behalf of Canada to make women’s softball an Olympic sport didn’t pick up a bat until she was 27.

By then Bette Kalailieff was well into a second decade playing basketball, and well on the way to giving her knees a pounding she continues to feel today.

“I played basketball for 44 years, and I loved it,” she said with a chuckle. “That’s why I need a cane. I hurt my knee.”

Basketball, in fact, is what interested a member of the Provincial Women’s Softball Association inaugural hall of fame induction class in spending time on a diamond in the first place. Kalailieff and her teammates on a women’s basketball team sponsored by Inco were looking for something to tap their competitive juices when hoops was out of season.

“The girls wanted to stay together and do something together in the summer,” she said, recalling how the Port Colborne Comettes were established.

The Comettes — “One of the girls said let’s make it feminine, that’s what we spelled it that way” — lasted from 1958 until 2002. Over the years hundreds of women went in and out of the lineup, including Pauline Maurice, a Welland Sports Wall of Famer who played centre field for Canada at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

In 1960 the Welland native became the first woman to serve on the Port Colborne recreation committee, and in that capacity was instrumental two years later in forming a girls softball program in her adopted hometown.

She also played an important, and very active role, on the field in that endeavour, coaching as many as three teams a year in minor softball’s heyday in Port Colborne.

“It was tough to find coaches,” said Kalailieff, who made a point of getting Comettes teammates to give back to the sport by becoming coaches.

For the Comettes, the investment in minor softball returned dividends over the years.

“Some of the kids came from the little teams I had,” said Kalailieff, who was inducted into Softball Canada Hall of Fame in 1988 and received the prestigious Rolf and Jule Nise Award from the Sports Alliance of Canada in 2012.

Of all the honours she has received for a lifetime of promoting women’s sports and as a volunteer in the community, the tribute from the Sports Alliance of Canada is the one the great-grandmother of five treasures most.

The “playground to podium award” recognizes her all-around involvement, behind the scenes as a builder and executive member as well as on the field as a player and as a coach.

Kalailieff likewise is proud of her most recent honour, induction into the Provincial Women’s Softball Association hall of fame.

“I’m very thankful they remembered me for what I was trying to do.”

While Kalailieff feels she has accomplished her three top goals — get more girls interested in softball, improve the level of competition, grow the sport — there is one thing she regrets.

“I just wish the Comettes had gone on.”

In its heyday regularly competing against teams from as far as Oakville to the north, Kitchener-Waterloo to the west and team in western New York to the east and south, the Comettes drew players from throughout Niagara. The most, by far, were from Port Colborne, but over the years women from other centres in the region were featured in the lineup.

As a player-coach until she turned 45 and, after that, as coach, Kalailieff never had to read the riot act to a player. Due to the makeup of the team, the Comettes were “fierce competitors” who were all-business on the field.

“There was no fooling around,” she recalled. “That was for after the game.”

Kalailieff, who conceded she was “pretty strict” as a coach, insisted that players show up at least an hour before the first pitch.

Those who didn’t got to watch the game from the bench with no chance of playing.

“There was none of this showing up at the last minute,” she said. “You’ve got to warm up. If you don’t, that’s what causes muscle damage.”

Being player-coach didn’t automatically give her a free pass, nor did being one of the seasoned veterans in the latter stages of her career.

Kalailieff remembers being on base for the Comettes when her daughter Dawn, a softball standout in her own right, hit a home run.

“I was rounding the bases, but I guess I wasn’t moving fast enough,” she recalled with a chuckle. “All of a sudden I hear ‘Mother, will you move it!’”

“I was going to take away her home run if I didn’t move it.”

When it came to putting runners on base and runs on the scoreboard, the Comettes were all like that. Her daughter was no exception.

“They all wanted to play,” Kalailieff said. “They couldn’t stand it if someone missed the ball and didn’t go after it.”

She wasn’t afraid to take herself out of the batting order.

“If we were playing a tough team, I would sit out and give it to the younger girls who could do it faster — and better.”

“I wasn’t an outstanding player.”

Kalailieff switched to slo-pitch after she turned 45.

“My body said I can’t do this any more.”

The foray into the new sport lasted only year, but had nothing to do with the physical demands.

“I didn’t like slo-pitch because they didn’t take it seriously enough,” she said. “I couldn’t used to people not going out and chasing their mistakes.”

“When you’ve played competitively as long as I had, the transition was too much.”

Kalailieff, who spent 27 years working at Port Colborne Public Library after serving as editor of the then-Port Colborne News for nine years, was blessed with a team off the field as well. Ed, her husband of 65 years, helped her organize softball tournaments after running the family-owned Georges Bros. Clothing in Port Colborne.

She returned the favour by supporting Ed’s passion: singing and dancing with the Port Colborne Operatic Society. He was active with that organization from 1946 until 2011 and for 52 of those years Bette served as the operatic society’s business manager.

“I had an understanding husband. He had the arts and I had sports,” she said.

Ed Kalailieff, 85, also performed with the Robert Wood Singers, Harbour Lights, as well as with the Velvetones.

He and his wife have two children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

BFranke@postmedia.com