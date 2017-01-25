There is a second story hook to Monday’s early-morning fire on First Street that merits attention.

The blaze in a semi-detached residence claimed the lives of three cats while the female occupant of the home made good her escape.

She resided at 90 First St. The occupants of the other half, 88 First St., were not home at the time of the fire, according to this newspaper’s story.

Thankfully, the flames did not spread to their portion of the home, remaining confined to the other side because of the firewall between the two.

Welland firefighters were able to contain the flames to within the building, the story also said.

But there is also this angle, which should be shared with readers.

This residential property was once one of the “Cordage houses,” constructed in the early part the 20th century.

They were built by a socially-progressive Welland employer, Plymouth Cordage Co., which was based in Plymouth, Mass.

The “Cordage,” as it was known in town, was one of Welland’s first industrial employers.

A manufacturer of rope and binder twine, it started production in late 1906.

It is credited for bringing “Italian newcomers” to Welland for jobs in the plant. Most came here from Massachusetts but others arrived from Italy.

The late historian and author William H. Lewis noted in Volume 3 of his Welland trilogy: “The company encouraged these workers to bring additional relatives both from the United States and Italy to their Canadian plant, and thus, the defining change from a largely Anglo-Celtic community to one enriched by a wide ethnic diversity was underway in Welland.”

The influx of new workers meant housing would be needed to accommodate them.

Because of a housing shortage in the now-growing community, 50 two- and four-family residences were built on Lincoln Street, Plymouth Road and South Main Street (King Street of today). This took place between 1905 and 1918. These and others became known in the local vocabulary as the Cordage houses.

Another source, the nifty book What’s In A Name, compiled by Welland Historical Society, offers this account: “By 1905, when the Plymouth employees arrived in Welland, the quadruplex homes along King Street and duplex homes in Plymouth Road were waiting for them. The duplex houses on First Street were erected about a year later. Some of the houses were boarding houses for single men. The Plymouth Road and First Street houses were reserved for foremen. The last Cordage houses built were the quadruplexes along Lincoln Street in 1918.”

The book by Mr. Lewis provides photos that show Cordage executive homes on Plymouth Road and boarding houses which were situated on King Street, according to the captions below them.

Mr. Lewis also offered this observation in the book: “The homes were attractive and very modern for their time and thus the promise of both a job and housing was compelling persuasion for workers to come to Welland.”

Interestingly, and again perhaps a reflection of the company’s interest in employee welfare, it adopted a policy in 1917 of selling the Cordage houses to its employees. According to Mr. Lewis, within two years all but 13 of the more than 50 had been purchased by workers.

After the book’s publication in 2003, Mr. Lewis had told me a few of the Cordage houses were still in the hands of descendants of the original owners.

To make a long story short, the Cordage enclave became known as The Village and included Plymouth Hall, a recreation centre built in 1905. It provided facilities for kindergarten classes, sewing, cooking and carpentry instruction, and later a library, reading room, billiard room, dance hall and bowling alley among other amenities. The Village became one of the most desired neighbourhoods in the Welland of that era.

The company ended its operations here in July 1969 but Cordage houses still stand, a legacy to its place in Welland’s history.

For those interested, Welland Public Library in its online Welland history collection has a compilation on Plymouth Cordage, including several photos of Cordage homes in 2005. It’s well worth the virtual tour.

