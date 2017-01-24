Campion opting out of south mayors event

Welland Mayor Frank Campion says there are more effective ways of discussing city issues than participating in the annual Southern Tier Mayors’ Luncheon.

So he won’t be joining the mayors of Port Colborne, Wainfleet, Pelham, Niagara Falls and Fort Erie — and now Thorold — when they gather at Scotiabank Convention Centre on Feb. 8, in the eighth annual event organized by area chambers of commerce.

“I don’t want people to think that there’s some sort of rift between the south Niagara mayors because I’ve decided not to go to it,” Campion said. “We work very well together and we say that every year during the luncheon.”

Campion, however, said a busy schedule at city hall, limited time to speak during the luncheon, as well as new public engagement initiatives in Welland led to his decision to opt out of the event.

“You get about 3½ minutes to speak,” he said, adding the event is more a “show of solidarity.”

“It really doesn’t give the mayors an opportunity to really drill down into anything that is very meaningful,” he said. “I didn’t find it to be a very effective way to communicate what’s really going on in Welland,”

The short time for presentations can do more harm than good, he said, because it can leave people with the impression there isn’t much happening in the city.

In comparison, the inaugural mayor’s breakfast event in October allowed Campion to spend about 30 minutes talking about council’s goals for the city.

That event, called Welland … Pursuing Our Vision, brought about 120 people to Casa Dante Lodge and helped kick off United Way of South Niagara’s fall fundraising campaign.

The city also held an economic development Christmas dinner in December, bringing together about 115 people from across Niagara and beyond, where the city’s industrial and economic growth was discussed.

Chambers of commerce executive director Dolores Fabiano is disappointed about Campion’s decision not to join the other mayors for the event.

She said Thorold Mayor Ted Luciani is instead taking part this year for the first time.

“We believe there’s great value in having six mayors in one forum, where we can ask some questions and have a conversation. That doesn’t happen any time else,” Fabiano said.

She also said that the format for the events was changed last year, allowing chamber members to ask questions rather than hear presentations from the individual mayors.

“It was a moderated conversation,” she said.

Fabiano said the change gave mayors who felt specific questions were important to their communities more time to discusse those issues.

“It became more of a conversation because as one mayor spoke another mayor could add to it or even challenge them, which made for a much better forum.”

She said that format will again be used for this year’s event.

Campion said Welland is developing a communications strategy that will includes roundtable discussions with businesses, as well as quarterly mayor’s coffee breaks at Welland Community Wellness Complex. He said the Southern Tier Mayors’ Luncheon “doesn’t fit in with what we’re trying to do with communications.”

“It has nothing to do with any of the organizations putting it on or any of the people attending,” he said. “It’s more a matter of we’re taking a more specific approach to communications from this office.”

Campion didn’t rule out returning for the 2018 luncheon.

“We’re taking a hiatus this year to see how it all works out. I guess it’s a matter of evaluating how our communications have gone. I’m certainly happy with the communications of last year with our mayor’s breakfast,” he said.

Although the Southern Tier Mayors’ Luncheon does demonstrate solidarity between the municipalities, “I’d rather do that through our actions as opposed to just telling people,” the mayor said.

Fabiano said tickets for the luncheon can be purchased through participating chamber websites, or by calling Niagara Falls Chamber of Commerce at 905-374-3666.

ABenner@postmedia.com