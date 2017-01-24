The Welland Niagara Street Pharmacy Tigers went undefeated in atom A league play last week compiling a 1-0-2 record.

Carter Risto, Kaleb Seguin, Mark Gibson and Carter Kipp each scored a goal in a 4-4 tie with St. Catharines; Nolan Hemauer, Mitchell Tomaino and Nathan Murgic tallied for the Tigers in a 3-2 win over Grimsby; and Nicolas DiPietro replied for Welland in a 1-1 draw with the Port Colborne Sailors.

Nyklus Madere found the back of the net for Port Colborne.

Welland closes out the regular season with home games against St. Catharines, Saturday at noon; and Grimsby, Monday, 6:50 p.m. Both games are at the Youth Arena.

Minor midgets take over first place

Nathan Gallen, Ryan Kajaste and Thomas Myslowka each scored a goal, and the Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers tied Niagara Falls 3-3 to take over first place in the Niagara District Hockey League’s minor midget A division.

Goals from Mitch Chastelet, Jacob Shirley, Gallen and Kajaste gave Welland a 4-1 win over Fort Erie, and Kajaste and Myslowka accounted for the offence in a 2-2 draw with Lincoln.

Peewees extend winning streak to seven

Jacob Gaspari’s goal with 1:40 remaining in regulation gave the Welland Tigers a 2-1 victory over the Pelham Panthers and extended the minor peewee A’s winning streak to seven games.

Ryan Warren opened the scoring for Welland. Pelham scoring information was not submitted.

Owen Cotter, with two goals; and Gaspari scored in a 3-1 defeat of St. Catharines.

Major midgets improve to 17-1-3

Noah Blakely had a hat trick and Noah Belanger, Brodie Thoms and Orion Woychenko also scored as the Welland L.J. Walters Insurance Tigers skated past Thorold 7-3 to improved their record to 17-1-3 major midget A league play.

Welland’s other scorer was not identified.

Sammy Leclair and Nicholas Villella, with two goals apiece; Gavin Boorsma and Nicklas Gallen scored goals in a 6-2 victory over Grimsby.

Tyke Tigers blank Niagara Falls

Nathan Buliung recorded the shutout backstopping the Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers to a 7-0 whitewash of Niagara Falls in tyke A action.

Jaxon Welychka and Joseph Boychuk, two goals apiece; Austin Bovine, Grayson Mari and Cash Brown scored for Welland.

The Tigers, their lineup depleted by illness, ended the week with a 3-2 loss to Glanbrook that dropped their record to 10-6-2.

Michael Pope and Mari scored for Welland.