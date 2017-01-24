ADOPT A PET: ChouChou needs a new home
ChouChou is available to be adopted. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Pocus: domestic shorthair, female, four years old
Suki: domestic shorthair, female, four years old
Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old
Tabitha: domestic shorthair, female, one year old
Fester: domestic shorthair, male, seven years
Houston: domestic shorthair, male, two years old
ChouChou: domestic medium hair, male, 6½ years old
Dogs
Eduardo: Jack Russell terrier mix, male, 10 years old
Rosebud: Australian cattle dog/ Mastiff mix, female, six years
Other
Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom: trio of sisters, guinea pigs, two years old (must be adopted together)
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate